Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Nothing is preparing for the upcoming launch of its Phone 3a series, scheduled for March 4. This new lineup will consist of two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Notably, the absence of a “Plus” variant has led to some speculation regarding the future of the Plus series. With no clear indication of whether the Phone 3a Pro is a successor to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus or if the Plus series will continue separately, this question remains unanswered for now.

Leading up to the official release, Nothing has begun teasing details of the Phone 3a series, though much of the information circulating online comes from leaks and rumours. According to recent reports from French publication Dealabs, the pricing of the new phones has been disclosed for several European regions, with a slight price increase expected for the base model.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Pricing (Leaked)

The base Nothing Phone 3a, available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, will reportedly be priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 32,000) and EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 36,000), respectively. These prices reflect a price hike of around EUR 20 (approximately Rs. 1,800) over the previous generation model. The device is expected to come in two colour options: black and white.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is anticipated to launch with a single configuration - 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This variant is expected to be priced at EUR 479 (approximately Rs. 43,000), making it the most expensive non-flagship offering from Nothing to date. The Phone 3a Pro is likely to be available in black and grey colours. The Phone 3a series is expected to go on sale on March 11, with the Pro model's availability following on March 25.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also introduce a new button, similar to the iPhone's action button. Under the hood, Qualcomm chipsets will power the new models, marking a shift from the MediaTek processors in earlier versions. CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the Snapdragon chipset in the Phone 3a series will deliver a significant performance boost with 25 percent faster CPU performance and a 72 percent faster Neural Processing Unit (NPU) compared to the Phone 2a Plus. While the exact chipset remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 might be the choice.

For photography, the Phone 3a could feature a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera will likely handle selfies. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, similar to its predecessor, is also expected.