Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on 4 March, but before then the price and other key details have leaked online. Read on to find out more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 13:55 IST
Icon
5 phones launching in upcoming weeks: iPhone SE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, and more
Nothing Phone 3a series
1/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple’s entry-level smartphone, iPhone SE 2025 is expected to launch next week in the higher mid-range segment. The smartphone is being popularised for its significant upgrades such as bigger and better design, Apple Intelligence support, A18 chip, custom 5G chip, and much more. The iPhone SE 4 will likely launch around Rs.50000 in India.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
Nothing Phone 3a series
2/5 Nothing Phone 3a: The UK-based smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of Nothing Phone 3a on March 4. The smartphone is expected to come with a new design featuring a triple camera setup. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for powerful performance. Rumours also suggest that Nothing may launch another smartphone under the series, the Phone 3a Pro, but it will launch a little later.  (Flipkart)
Nothing Phone 3a series
3/5 Oppo Find N5: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has confirmed the launch of its new generation foldable smartphone, the Find N5 on February 20. However, the global launch may take place later this year. Reportedly, Oppo Find N5 will be the slimmest foldable smartphone with a 230-gram weight. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering ease in multitasking.  (Zhou Yibao)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 10R: Vivo sub-brand iQOO recently confirmed the India launch of iQOO 10R on March 11. It is the company’s first ‘R’ variant smartphone which is expected to launch under Rs.30000. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. It may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. (Amazon)
Nothing Phone 3a series
5/5 Google Pixel 9a: Lastly, we have Google’s A-series smartphone, the Pixel 9a which is expected to debut next month. This year Google has reduced the camera bump but it has stuck to the dual camera setup. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be powered by the Tensor G4 chip that may come with 8GB RAM storage. It is also expected to launch around Rs.50000. (Android Headline)
Nothing Phone 3a series
icon View all Images
Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key details have been leaked online ahead of the official launch event. (Nothing)

Nothing is preparing for the upcoming launch of its Phone 3a series, scheduled for March 4. This new lineup will consist of two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Notably, the absence of a “Plus” variant has led to some speculation regarding the future of the Plus series. With no clear indication of whether the Phone 3a Pro is a successor to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus or if the Plus series will continue separately, this question remains unanswered for now.

Leading up to the official release, Nothing has begun teasing details of the Phone 3a series, though much of the information circulating online comes from leaks and rumours. According to recent reports from French publication Dealabs, the pricing of the new phones has been disclosed for several European regions, with a slight price increase expected for the base model.

You may be interested in

8% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,630Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,585Original price:₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹141,999
Check details

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, features and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Pricing (Leaked)

The base Nothing Phone 3a, available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, will reportedly be priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 32,000) and EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 36,000), respectively. These prices reflect a price hike of around EUR 20 (approximately Rs. 1,800) over the previous generation model. The device is expected to come in two colour options: black and white.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is anticipated to launch with a single configuration - 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This variant is expected to be priced at EUR 479 (approximately Rs. 43,000), making it the most expensive non-flagship offering from Nothing to date. The Phone 3a Pro is likely to be available in black and grey colours. The Phone 3a series is expected to go on sale on March 11, with the Pro model's availability following on March 25.

Also read: iPhone 16e launch marks end of these iPhone models, check the list here

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also introduce a new button, similar to the iPhone's action button. Under the hood, Qualcomm chipsets will power the new models, marking a shift from the MediaTek processors in earlier versions. CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the Snapdragon chipset in the Phone 3a series will deliver a significant performance boost with 25 percent faster CPU performance and a 72 percent faster Neural Processing Unit (NPU) compared to the Phone 2a Plus. While the exact chipset remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 might be the choice.

For photography, the Phone 3a could feature a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera will likely handle selfies. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, similar to its predecessor, is also expected.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update
PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets