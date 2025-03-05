Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Nothing has unveiled its much-awaited Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro globally, which have generated significant buzz in the smartphone market. These new models have brought several new upgrades from their predecessors, including improvements in the camera, performance, display, and battery life. Although the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro have a lot in common, there's a lot that sets them apart, especially when it comes to price. If you're torn between the two, this comparison might help you make the right choice.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Price Comparison

The Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs. 24,999, with the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Black, Blue, and White colors. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced higher, starting at Rs. 29,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 33,999. Both models include bank offers, and the Pro version is offered in Black and Grey.

More about Nothing Phone 3a Pro Nothing Phone 3a Pro 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 6.77 inches Display Size

6.77 inches Display Size Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor See full Specifications

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Design and Display

Both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro showcase Nothing's signature transparent design with the Glyph interface. The Phone 3a has a pill-shaped camera module with a red-accented square on its back, while the Pro model features an L-shaped camera layout. While both designs are unique, the Pro's camera layout follows a more familiar trend seen in other recent smartphone models.

The display is identical on both models, with a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits - a significant improvement on the previous generation. Both phones also feature Panda Glass protection. However, the Phone 3a Pro takes the lead with its higher IP68 rating, making it more resistant to water than the Phone 3a, which has an IP64 rating. Furthermore, the Phone 3a Pro supports eSIM functionality, a feature missing in the regular 3a.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Is it the upgrade you have been waiting for?

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Performance

Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and come with the Adreno 710 GPU. They run on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3, with updates for three OS versions and four years of security patches. The Phone 3a offers up to 8GB of RAM, while the Phone 3a Pro comes with a more powerful 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, allowing for a smoother multitasking experience.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Battery and Charging

Both phones feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 50W fast charging. However, neither model includes a charger in the box, which means users will need to purchase one separately. Despite this, the long battery life and fast charging capabilities remain a highlight for both phones.

Also read: iPad Air with M3 chip launched at ₹59900 in India: Know about upgrades, features, and more

Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Camera Capabilities

When it comes to cameras, both models feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The key difference lies in the telephoto lens: the Phone 3a has a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), while the Phone 3a Pro uses a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor with 2x zoom and no OIS. This gives the Phone 3a an advantage for users looking for advanced zoom capabilities and image stabilisation.

Also read: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and more discounted as Red Rush Days sale returns- All details

Final Thoughts

The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro offer similar core features, including the display, performance, and battery. However, the Pro model justifies its higher price tag with upgrades like a better camera system, eSIM support, and superior water resistance. For users on a budget or those who do not require these extra features, the Phone 3a remains a solid option. But for those seeking the best overall performance and functionality, the Phone 3a Pro may be worth the extra investment.