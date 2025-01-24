Nothing teases upcoming smartphone design- Here’s what we know so far

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is expected to make some crucial announcements in the coming months with new-generation smartphones. As we wait for the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 3a series, Nothing has started to tease its upcoming smartphone, creating curiosity among fans. In a new teaser, the company showcases a rough drawing which is expected to be the design of any of the upcoming smartphones. However, we are yet to know which smartphone is Nothing talking about. Therefore, know what we expect from the upcoming Nothing launches.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here's what we know so far

More about Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3 Silver

Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

New Nothing smartphone is launching soon

In the past few weeks, we have been hearing a lot about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and the Phone 3a Plus via leaks, certifications spottings, and others. However, now Nothing has also started to tease its upcoming smartphone launch to generate curiosity about what is next to come. In a recent X post, Nothing shared a rough drawing image with the caption “WIP” which is expected to be a design of any upcoming smartphone. While we are unsure of the model, but it is confirmed that with new-generation smartphones, Nothing will follow its legacy of introducing a transparent back panel design.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 to launch in early 2025, CEO Carl Pei's leaked email confirms: Details

The transparent back panel design consists of screws and internal material of the smartphone, but it has complied in a very intuitive way which makes the smartphone look unique from competitors. However, it is unclear if the smartphone will feature Nothing's signature Glyph lights as the drawing does not give a very clear look to the design.

Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a series launch timeline

Based on recent leaks developments, Nothing is expected to launch its flagship Phone 3 smartphone first in Q1 of 2025. Therefore, we can expect a March launch. On the other hand, its new generation mid-rangers, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could launch sometime in April or May. Therefore, we could see a back-to-back launch from Nothing in the coming months. Apart from the major popular devices, Nothing's sub-brand CMF is also expected to launch the Phone 2 in the coming months as it was spotted in the IMEI database.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) certification reveals battery size, new features ahead of India launch- Details

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!