Nothing teases upcoming smartphone design- Here’s what we know so far

Nothing shares a new smartphone teaser with a “WIP” caption that states the upcoming model is a work in progress.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 10:59 IST
Nothing teases upcoming smartphone design- Here’s what we know so far
Here’s what we know about Nothing’s upcoming smartphone launches. (Nothing India)

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is expected to make some crucial announcements in the coming months with new-generation smartphones. As we wait for the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 3a series, Nothing has started to tease its upcoming smartphone, creating curiosity among fans. In a new teaser, the company showcases a rough drawing which is expected to be the design of any of the upcoming smartphones. However, we are yet to know which smartphone is Nothing talking about. Therefore, know what we expect from the upcoming Nothing launches.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here's what we know so far

More about Nothing Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹42,990
Check details
See full Specifications

New Nothing smartphone is launching soon

In the past few weeks, we have been hearing a lot about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and the Phone 3a Plus via leaks, certifications spottings, and others. However, now Nothing has also started to tease its upcoming smartphone launch to generate curiosity about what is next to come. In a recent X post, Nothing shared a rough drawing image with the caption “WIP” which is expected to be a design of any upcoming smartphone. While we are unsure of the model, but it is confirmed that with new-generation smartphones, Nothing will follow its legacy of introducing a transparent back panel design.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 to launch in early 2025, CEO Carl Pei's leaked email confirms: Details

The transparent back panel design consists of screws and internal material of the smartphone, but it has complied in a very intuitive way which makes the smartphone look unique from competitors. However, it is unclear if the smartphone will feature Nothing's signature Glyph lights as the drawing does not give a very clear look to the design.

Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a series launch timeline

Based on recent leaks developments, Nothing is expected to launch its flagship Phone 3 smartphone first in Q1 of 2025. Therefore, we can expect a March launch. On the other hand, its new generation mid-rangers, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could launch sometime in April or May. Therefore, we could see a back-to-back launch from Nothing in the coming months. Apart from the major popular devices, Nothing's sub-brand CMF is also expected to launch the Phone 2 in the coming months as it was spotted in the IMEI database.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) certification reveals battery size, new features ahead of India launch- Details

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 10:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing teases upcoming smartphone design- Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets