On iPhones, why CEO Tim Cook said, 'We don’t want people using our phones too much’

On Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with other dignitaries such as Donald Glover, Squid Game star Hoyeon, Colombian singer Karol G, was featured as an honoree in the inaugural Global Creativity Awards by the GQ magazine. The award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating creative people across industries who have shaped people's lives. The event itself takes place on April 6, however, a major interview with Cook has already come out and the Apple CEO has revealed his insightful approach on a number of things.

One of the most interesting things to come out from the GQ interview was Cook's views on finding a balance with technology especially as we spend so much of our time on it. He said, “We make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn't do, to create things they couldn't create, to learn things they couldn't learn. And I mean, that's really what drives us. "

And that is the reason why he said, “We don't want people using our phones too much. We're not incentivized for that. We don't want that.”

It is interesting that the CEO of the company leading the smartphone market believes that iPhones should not be used too overused.

Tim Cook speaks on Apple, iPhones and more

During the conversation, Cook also touched upon the topic of innovation and how the idea of it is spread throughout the company. He said, “Steve (Jobs) saw this— one of the things I loved about him was he didn't expect innovation out of just one group in the company…He expected it everywhere…When we were running operations, we tried to be innovative in operations and creative in operations, just like we were creative elsewhere. We fundamentally had to be in order to build the products that we were designing”.

A sign of this innovation is likely to be felt by the users in the iPhone 15 series later this year. Many reports have suggested that Apple can remove the volume rockers and power button with solid-state buttons, and a multi-action switch can replace the Mute Switch.

He also spoke about how the Apple Park, the headquarters of Apple located in Cupertino, California, plays a role in coming up with products like the iPhone. “There's very much an under-appreciation of the power of the venue that people work in, I think. You have to think at a deeper level to come up with something that promotes collaboration and openness and serenity,” he added.

Finally, Cook shared his views on issues such as making environment-conscious products, the value of the company and his take on privacy. He said, highlighting privacy, “We feel privacy is a basic human right. And so we try to design our products to where we collect the minimum kind of data, and as important, that we put the user in the control chair, where it's the user's data and they're deciding what they want to do with it”.