OnePlus 12 price slashed in India ahead of OnePlus 13 launch- All details
OnePlus 12 has received a price cut in India ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch, offering budget-friendly options for flagship smartphone buyers.
OnePlus has reduced the price of the OnePlus 12 in India, offering a more affordable option just before the official launch of the OnePlus 13 series on January 7th. This price drop applies to both Amazon and the OnePlus website. Alongside the OnePlus 13, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and potentially the OnePlus Watch 3. Despite being almost a year old, the OnePlus 12 remains a solid option for users. Here's a look at the current deal and whether it's worth purchasing now or waiting for the new release.
OnePlus 12: Discount details
The OnePlus 12 originally retailed at Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 16GB/512GB version. Now, both models are available at discounted prices of Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively, on Amazon and the OnePlus website. Additionally, customers can avail a Rs. 7,000 instant discount when paying through ICICI Bank or OneBank credit cards. This makes the OnePlus 12 available for as low as Rs. 52,999. The phone is offered in Silky Black and Emerald Green.
Also read: OnePlus Open 2 launch date in 2025: What to expect
mobile to buy?
Should You Buy the OnePlus 12 or Wait for the OnePlus 13?
The OnePlus 12 remains a powerful flagship with high-end specifications, making it a competitive option even today. However, with the OnePlus 13 launching soon, potential buyers face the decision of whether to purchase the discounted OnePlus 12 or hold out for the latest model.
Also read: iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart as part of Christmas special deal: How to get it for around ₹50,000
The OnePlus 13 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a larger 6.82-inch 2K BOE AMOLED display, a bigger 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera for enhanced zoom capabilities. It will also come with an improved IP68+IP69 rating for better water and dust resistance, an ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and other updates. However, it is expected to come with a higher launch price, possibly close to Rs. 67,000 for the base model.
Also read: OnePlus 13R confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC- All details
If your budget allows, waiting for the OnePlus 13 may be a better choice for those seeking the latest technology. However, if you are looking for a flagship phone at a reduced price, the OnePlus 12 remains a strong contender, especially with its current discount.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71735193227539