OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

Tech Deals July: It's a new month, and that means new tech deals for you. Currently, there are some fantastic deals on smartphones, wearables and other gadgets that are worth checking out. Whether it's the OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic—there's something for everyone. However, please note that by the time you read this article, the prices may have changed. Be sure to check the latest prices to see if they still offer good value for you.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R was launched at ₹39,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model, but just a few months after launch, the device can be found for much less than the MRP. Currently, the OnePlus 12R is available for an effective price of ₹36,000 after applying an instant ₹2000 off coupon and an additional instant ₹2000 off using OneCard credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Yes, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is quite old now that the Watch 7 generation is about to come out, but for ₹8,999 or ₹8,099 with HDFC cards, it is still an excellent deal. It is a real smartwatch, with proper features, thanks to WearOS, unlike some other smartbands you get in this price range. Plus, it features an amazing build with the famous rotating bezels.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

This is another great smartphone deal, especially if you are looking to buy something striking. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is now available at a price of ₹21,999 if you have an ICICI bank credit card. This is a good price for a solid all-round phone that will last you a long time.

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

Considering it's back to school season, many will need a keyboard for their tablets and laptops. What if you could get an all-in-one device? The Logitech K480 has a slot to stand your tablet or smartphone, and it also acts as a normal wireless keyboard for your Windows device or Mac—making it a useful accessory for both office workers and students.