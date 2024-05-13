 OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy | Mobile News

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy

The Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R compete for the top spot in the mid-range smartphone market, with the OnePlus 12R boasting superior features including display, performance, and battery life.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specifications compared- Which is a better smartphone to buy
Choosing between Google's latest and OnePlus's budget offering. (OnePlus)

The release of the Google Pixel 8a marks a significant moment in the mid-range smartphone market, with notable improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. However, in this comparison, we'll examine whether the Pixel 8a stands up to another mid-range competitor, the OnePlus 12R, in terms of value for money.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Specs at a Glance

When it comes to specifications, both devices bring compelling features to the table. The Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while its counterpart, the OnePlus 12R, flaunts a larger 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering an immersive viewing experience. In terms of processing power, the Pixel 8a is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset, while the OnePlus 12R relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Pricing- Is OnePlus more value-for-money?

In terms of pricing in India, the Pixel 8a starts at 52,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R comes in at a lower starting price of 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and 45,999 for the 16GB/256GB variant.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Design and Display

The Pixel 8a exhibits a familiar design akin to its flagship counterpart, featuring rounded edges and a horizontal strap on the back. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R sports a unique circular camera module and slimmer bezels, lending it a more modern aesthetic. In the display department, the OnePlus 12R takes the lead with its AMOLED panel offering lower power consumption and a higher peak brightness compared to the Pixel 8a.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Performance and Cameras

While the Pixel 8a boasts Google's Tensor G3 chipset, benchmark scores indicate that the OnePlus 12R's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 outperforms it, delivering exceptional performance. In terms of photography, both devices offer impressive camera setups, with the Pixel 8a featuring a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the OnePlus 12R opts for a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

OnePlus 12R vs Google Pixel 8a: Battery and Software

In the battery department, the OnePlus 12R takes the lead with its larger capacity and faster charging support, offering a significant advantage over the Pixel 8a. Both devices run on Android 14 OS, with the Pixel 8a boasting a stock Android experience and promising longer OS updates compared to OnePlus's OxygenOS.

While both the Google Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R offer compelling features and performance, the OnePlus 12R emerges as the better value-for-money option, particularly due to its superior display, performance, and battery capabilities. However, individual preferences and priorities may influence the final decision, with some users favoring Google's software experience and longer OS update support.

