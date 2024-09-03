OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

Today, the gadget market is cluttered with diverse brands offering different smartphone models. In such cases, it often becomes difficult for consumers to select the smartphone that caters to their needs.

List of Best Selling Products

There are plenty of flagship smartphones available under the Rs. 50,000 price bracket, and so, to help you narrow down your options, we have come up with a list of the best smartphones that you can consider buying. The list includes smartphones from top brands that offer high-quality displays, cameras, and batteries.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs.50000

OnePlus 12R: This smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of1264 x 2780 pixels and 4500 nits of peak brightness. For protection, it features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. It ispowered by the Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone comes in multiple memory storage variants including 128GB paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB paired with 12GB RAM, and 256GB paired with 16GB RAM.

Also Read: Apple September event 2024: What to expect from iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X

The OnePlus 12R features a triple rear camera setup which includes 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP camera sensors. It also features a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery alongside 100W wired charging. It is advertised to charge 100% in 26 minutes. The smartphone comes inIron Gray, Cool Blue, Electric Violet, and Sunset Dune colour options. It is available for Rs. 45,999.

B0CQYNM3ZF-1

Xiaomi 14 Civi: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 1236 x 2750 pixels resolution and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM8635 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone features a triple camera rear camera setup including 50MP, 50 MP and 12MP camera sensors. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also features dual front camera sensors of 32MP each for clicking selfies. The smartphone is equipped with a 4700 mAh lithium battery and 67W wired charging support. It is advertised to charge 100% in 40 minutes. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 42,999.

B0D83M6WVX-2

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 3: Know how to grab freebies

Vivo V40 Pro:This smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display alongside a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features1260 x 2800 pixels resolution and 4500 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a protection covering of Schott Xensation Alpha. The smartphone comes in various memory storage options. These include 256GB along with 8GB RAM, 256GB along with 12GB RAM and 12GB along with 12GB RAM memory storage variants. The Vivo V40 Pro features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and another 50MP camera sensor. It also features a 50MP selfie camera sensor on the front. The smartphone comes equipped with a5500 mAh battery and80W of wired charging support. It also supports reverse charging. The Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and octa-core processor. The smartphone is available inGanges Blue, Titanium Gray and Moonlight White colours and is priced at Rs. 49,970.

B0DCJKK5NB-3

Also Read: World's first tri-fold foldable phone may debut right after iPhone 16 launch

Honor 200: This smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a1200 x 2664 pixels resolution and 4000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone features a Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and octa-core processor. The Honor 200 comes in multiple storage variants. These include 256GB and 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB along with RAM, 256GB along with 16GB RAM, 512GB along with 12GB RAM and 512GB along with 16GB RAM.

B0D6VGQDF4-4

Also Read: Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40000

The Honor 200 features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto lens and another 12MP camera sensor. It also features a 50MP selfie shooter. The smartphone has a 5200 mAh battery and 100W wired charging support. It also supports 5W of reverse charging. The smartphone is available in Coral Pink, Moonlight White, Emerald Green and Black colour options. It comes at a starting price of Rs.34,998.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!