OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details

OnePlus 13 was recently confirmed to make its India and global debut in January 2025. The OnePlus India website also teased the smartphone design which looks quite similar to the China counterpart. Now, as the launch nears, Amazon has confirmed the availability of the OnePlus 13 by releasing a microsite page for the smartphone. This revelation confirms that the new OnePlus flagship will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform. Alongside the Amazon availability, the page also revealed several AI features of the OnePlus 13 which may excite buyers, here's everything you need to know ahead of the India launch.

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

More about OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 White Dew Dawn

White Dew Dawn 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 sale on Amazon

Amazon has released a new microsite, confirming that the OnePlus 13 will be available to purchase on its app and website after the official launch. The e-commerce giant revealed several features of the OnePlus 13, giving confirmation for a major upgrade. Reportedly, the OnePlus 15 will run on OxygenOS based on Android 15. The OS will include several AI-powered features such as AI detail boost, AI unblur, AI reflection eraser, AI Notes, and more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13 specification and features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For the camera, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Also read: Samsung users may get Android 15 update at any moment- Here's what we know

OnePlus 13 price in India

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced around Rs.70000 in India. This year rumours suggest that OnePlus may plan a price hike, therefore, we may have to wait for the official launch to confirm the India pricing.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!