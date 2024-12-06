OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details

OnePlus 13 launching in January 2025, Amazon finally confirms the smartphone availability by revealing AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 10:49 IST
Icon
OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Here's what upcoming flagship may look like
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
1/5 Display: The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch flat QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness, showcasing a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth user experience. (iQOO China)
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
2/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 may come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a  50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, iQOO 13 will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, OnePlus may offer a 32MP camera, whereas, iQOO may offer a 50MP camera.  (OnePlus )
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
3/5 Performance: Both the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both smartphones may offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for improved performance efficiency. iQOO 13 will run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and OnePlus 13 will run on ColourOS based on Android 15.  (Amazon)
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
4/5 Battery:  OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Whereas, iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6150mAh battery with 120W charging support.Image caption 5: (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
5/5 Price:  In terms of price, the OnePlus 13 price is expected to be 5,000 to 10,000 more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 12. Therefore, it may cost around Rs.70000. For iQOO 13, the India price is expected to be around 55,000, showcasing a major price despite having similar specifications.  (iQOO)
OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
icon View all Images
OnePlus 13 to go live for sale on Amazon after official launch, know what’s coming. (Amazon)

OnePlus 13 was recently confirmed to make its India and global debut in January 2025. The OnePlus India website also teased the smartphone design which looks quite similar to the China counterpart. Now, as the launch nears, Amazon has confirmed the availability of the OnePlus 13 by releasing a microsite page for the smartphone. This revelation confirms that the new OnePlus flagship will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform. Alongside the Amazon availability, the page also revealed several AI features of the OnePlus 13 which may excite buyers, here's everything you need to know ahead of the India launch. 

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Apple shares release notes confirming new AI features

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 sale on Amazon 

Amazon has released a new microsite, confirming that the OnePlus 13 will be available to purchase on its app and website after the official launch. The e-commerce giant revealed several features of the OnePlus 13, giving confirmation for a major upgrade. Reportedly, the OnePlus 15 will run on OxygenOS based on Android 15. The OS will include several AI-powered features such as AI detail boost, AI unblur, AI reflection eraser, AI Notes, and more. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13 specification and features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For the camera, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP  main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. 

Also read: Samsung users may get Android 15 update at any moment- Here's what we know

OnePlus 13 price in India

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced around Rs.70000 in India. This year rumours suggest that OnePlus may plan a price hike, therefore, we may have to wait for the official launch to confirm the India pricing. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 10:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of India launch- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets