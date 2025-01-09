OnePlus 13 compact version reportedly in works- Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus 13 Mini or 13T may soon make its debut as a compact version of flagship OnePlus 13.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 09:10 IST
OnePlus 13
After rumours surrounding Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air, OnePlus is also tipped to launch OnePlus 13 Mini. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 has finally been launched in India and several global markets. As of now, users are quite impressed with the smartphone upgrades, new features, and powerful specifications. However, OnePlus is reportedly, following the steps of Samsung and Apple in introducing a compact version of their flagship smartphone. Yes, after hearing rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air, OnePlus is also expected to introduce a OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T, which will be a compact version of the flagship OnePlus 13 model. 

OnePlus 13 Mini coming soon

A tipster known as Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post (via Smartprix) claiming that OnePlus is in the works to develop a slimmer or a more compact version of the OnePlus 13. The new model will likely have similar specifications as the flagship OnePlus 13, but it will likely be called as  OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T. The tipster highlighted that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but we may see different camera sensors. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T is expected to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. 

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T will be compact in size, therefore, it is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to come with narrower bezels, a glass body, and a metal frame. 

Now, speculations surrounding the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T are generating curiosity surrounding its similarities with the Oppo Find X8 Mini which was launched earlier in China. However, it is suggested that both these smartphones have different processors and camera sensors, which could justify their differences, if the rumours are to be true. Additionally, it is also mentioned that the new OnePlus 13 model will also be launched in the flagship market, therefore, the price is expected to be higher. 

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 09:10 IST
