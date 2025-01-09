OnePlus 13 compact version reportedly in works- Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus 13 has finally been launched in India and several global markets. As of now, users are quite impressed with the smartphone upgrades, new features, and powerful specifications. However, OnePlus is reportedly, following the steps of Samsung and Apple in introducing a compact version of their flagship smartphone. Yes, after hearing rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air, OnePlus is also expected to introduce a OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T, which will be a compact version of the flagship OnePlus 13 model.

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Save or splurge? Here's what you should know before you hit buy

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

OnePlus 13 Mini coming soon

A tipster known as Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post (via Smartprix) claiming that OnePlus is in the works to develop a slimmer or a more compact version of the OnePlus 13. The new model will likely have similar specifications as the flagship OnePlus 13, but it will likely be called as OnePlus 13 Mini or OnePlus 13T. The tipster highlighted that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but we may see different camera sensors. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T is expected to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus 13 alternatives: iPhone 16 Pro Max, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro and more

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T will be compact in size, therefore, it is rumoured to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to come with narrower bezels, a glass body, and a metal frame.

Now, speculations surrounding the OnePlus 13 Mini/ 13T are generating curiosity surrounding its similarities with the Oppo Find X8 Mini which was launched earlier in China. However, it is suggested that both these smartphones have different processors and camera sensors, which could justify their differences, if the rumours are to be true. Additionally, it is also mentioned that the new OnePlus 13 model will also be launched in the flagship market, therefore, the price is expected to be higher.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!