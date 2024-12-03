OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 13 in India, set for January 2025. Here's what to expect from the flagship smartphone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 11:44 IST
Icon
OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Here's what upcoming flagship may look like
OnePlus 13
1/5 Display: The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch flat QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness, showcasing a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth user experience. (iQOO China)
OnePlus 13
2/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 may come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a  50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, iQOO 13 will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, OnePlus may offer a 32MP camera, whereas, iQOO may offer a 50MP camera.  (OnePlus )
OnePlus 13
3/5 Performance: Both the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 are confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both smartphones may offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage for improved performance efficiency. iQOO 13 will run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and OnePlus 13 will run on ColourOS based on Android 15.  (Amazon)
OnePlus 13
4/5 Battery:  OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Whereas, iQOO 13 is expected to come with a 6150mAh battery with 120W charging support.Image caption 5: (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
5/5 Price:  In terms of price, the OnePlus 13 price is expected to be 5,000 to 10,000 more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 12. Therefore, it may cost around Rs.70000. For iQOO 13, the India price is expected to be around 55,000, showcasing a major price despite having similar specifications.  (iQOO)
OnePlus 13
icon View all Images
OnePlus has officially teased the launch of OnePlus 13 in India in January 2025. (Amazon)

OnePlus has announced the official launch timeline for its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, which is set to debut in India in January 2025. The company recently teased the smartphone on its India website, confirming the imminent arrival of the device.

The OnePlus 13 was first unveiled in China in October 2024, and it brings several high-end features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with a 2K LTPO OLED display. The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors, and the device is equipped with a large battery supporting both wired and wireless fast charging. The phone also runs the latest software and boasts top-tier water resistance.

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details

Also read: iQOO 13 launch in India today: Specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13: India Launch Date

While the official launch date has not yet been disclosed, customers can express interest by selecting the "Notify Me" option on OnePlus India's website. The handset will be available in three color variants: White Dew Dawn, Obsidian Secret Realm, and Blues Hour (Leather).

The OnePlus 13 could be released as early as January 2025, as many manufacturers have been releasing devices earlier in the year. It's also expected that the OnePlus 13R will be launched alongside the main model, though this remains unconfirmed. The OnePlus 13R is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is set to launch later this month.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 set to launch with huge 7,000mAh battery on December 11: Here's what to expect

OnePlus 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 13 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing high-end performance. The device is built to excel in gaming, with a custom gaming graphics engine that enhances high-definition gameplay. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 for a seamless user experience.

The rear camera setup includes a Hasselblad-tuned 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera promises high-quality selfies. The OnePlus 13 also features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with DisplayMate A++ certification, supporting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid, along with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The device is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and magnetic charging. 

Also read: Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip launching in India on December 6: Check expected features, price and more

OnePlus 13: Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 price in India is expected to start at under Rs. 70,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone made its debut in China with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,300).

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 11:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets