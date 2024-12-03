OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus has announced the official launch timeline for its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, which is set to debut in India in January 2025. The company recently teased the smartphone on its India website, confirming the imminent arrival of the device.

The OnePlus 13 was first unveiled in China in October 2024, and it brings several high-end features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes with a 2K LTPO OLED display. The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors, and the device is equipped with a large battery supporting both wired and wireless fast charging. The phone also runs the latest software and boasts top-tier water resistance.

OnePlus 13: India Launch Date

While the official launch date has not yet been disclosed, customers can express interest by selecting the "Notify Me" option on OnePlus India's website. The handset will be available in three color variants: White Dew Dawn, Obsidian Secret Realm, and Blues Hour (Leather).

The OnePlus 13 could be released as early as January 2025, as many manufacturers have been releasing devices earlier in the year. It's also expected that the OnePlus 13R will be launched alongside the main model, though this remains unconfirmed. The OnePlus 13R is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is set to launch later this month.

OnePlus 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 13 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing high-end performance. The device is built to excel in gaming, with a custom gaming graphics engine that enhances high-definition gameplay. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 for a seamless user experience.

The rear camera setup includes a Hasselblad-tuned 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera promises high-quality selfies. The OnePlus 13 also features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with DisplayMate A++ certification, supporting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid, along with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The device is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and magnetic charging.

OnePlus 13: Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 price in India is expected to start at under Rs. 70,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone made its debut in China with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,300).