OnePlus 13 could launch with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check launch date, expected specs and more

Qualcomm is preparing to introduce its next flagship mobile processor during the Snapdragon Summit on October 21. Although the official name of the system-on-chip (SoC) remains uncertain, speculation points to it being either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite. OnePlus 13 will reportedly be among the first smartphones to incorporate this new chip.

A recent post by OnePlus employee Cai Zuxuan on Weibo indicates that the company plans to integrate a custom version of the Snapdragon chip that promises substantial improvements in energy efficiency. Cai claims this custom SoC outperforms Apple's A18 Pro in power efficiency. If accurate, this development could enable Qualcomm to reclaim its position at the forefront of smartphone chip efficiency rankings. The Weibo post also notes that the public version of the chip will not match the efficiency of the custom variant.

Dual-Tier Strategy for Snapdragon 8 Elite

This news aligns with earlier indications of a dual-tier strategy for the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite. A leaked datasheet from August disclosed two models of the SoC: SM8750 and SM8750P. The "P" version is expected to focus on performance, akin to previous "Galaxy" editions of Qualcomm's flagship processors. For instance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy phones featured a minor overclock compared to the standard model, later appearing in Nubia smartphones branded as the Leading Edition.

The wait for official information will end soon as the Snapdragon Summit begins on October 21, where Qualcomm will unveil more details about the chip, its various models, and how this 3nm powerhouse measures up against competitors regarding efficiency and performance.

OnePlus 13: Key Specification (Expected)

In terms of specifications, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 will feature a slightly curved 2K LTPO display, a triple 50MP rear camera setup, and 50W magnetic wireless charging. The smartphone may also include a dual-cell 5840mAh battery, supporting 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging alongside magnetic wireless charging.

Other brands are also preparing to launch their latest devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Honor has confirmed the arrival of the Magic 7 series, while Xiaomi 15 and iQOO 13 are set to debut this October. As the Snapdragon Summit approaches, more information about these devices and their capabilities will soon surface.