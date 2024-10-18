 OnePlus 13 design leaked: Flat back and sides teased before official launch | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 design leaked: Flat back and sides teased before official launch

Leaked images suggest that the OnePlus 13 may adopt a flatter back and sides, similar to other flagship devices.

OnePlus 13 design leaked: Flat back and sides teased before official launch
OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a slew of meaningful design changes, (Weibo)

OnePlus 13 is set to be the next major flagship from OnePlus, expected to launch this October in China. So far, there's been a clear idea of what to exp from the smartphone, including its specifications. Now, ahead of its release, alleged images of the device have emerged on the Chinese website Weibo. These leaked images suggest that the design may resemble the OnePlus 12 from the back, but unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 appears to adopt a flatter back and sides, similar to other flagship devices, moving away from the previous curved design.

OnePlus 13: Design Expectations

OnePlus 13 is anticipated to feature a matte back with a textured finish, similar to the OnePlus 12, though it will likely be available in other finishes as well. Subtle curves where the glass meets the metal frame could make the device more comfortable to hold. The sides appear flat,  which will remind you a little of the OnePlus X from back in the day. It also suggests that OnePlus may finally be following the trend seen in other flagship devices that have already adopted flat sides. However, it remains unclear whether the display itself will also be flat. But reports do say that the display could be a 6.82-inch LTPO micro-curved display.

The leaked image shows the Hasselblad logo, confirming the continuation of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad for the camera system. The Alert Slider, a staple feature of OnePlus devices since the brand's inception, is also visible.

OnePlus 13 Launch: Expected Specifications

OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi 15 series and other flagship models from Samsung and Google's Pixel 9. The device may also come with 12GB or more of RAM.

In addition to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, users can expect a large battery. Reports indicate that the OnePlus 13 may be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the OnePlus 12's 5400mAh unit. The device will likely support OnePlus' SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing for rapid charging times.

