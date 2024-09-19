OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what’s coming

Over the past few weeks, we have come across several OnePlus 13 leaks as the launch nears. Recently, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will debut in October in China, however, it will not be launched in India until January 2025. Now, in a recent leak, the render design of the OnePlus 13 was tipped, showcasing a new vegan leather finish for the rear panel and a refreshed colour. Alongside design, the tipster also revealed the OnePlus 13 specs. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch in India: OnePlus flagship expected to make India debut in…

More about OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 design

This year OnePlus may announce a new yet similar design for the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. A tipster named Sanju Choudhary on X shared a post revealing the expected rendered design and a few specifications of the smartphone. The tipster also said, “This isn't the official render & is just for rough design reference.” The shared image revealed a new vegan leather finish in mint green colourways.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13 more or less will look like this 😀

Green Color will most likely to come with Vegan leather back!



Expected Specs :-

~6.82" 2K OLED 10 bit 120 Hz LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved display

~ Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

~50 MP LYT 808 1/1.4" Main + 50 MP LYT 600 1/1.95" Periscope… pic.twitter.com/kXKwUjw3Nf — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 17, 2024

Also read: OnePlus 13 launching soon: From launch date, specs, to features, know what's coming

It also retains a circular camera layout that looks quite similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. Additionally, we can see a thick layer of frame, but the material is hard to judge. Therefore, OnePlus may bring a similar design as the OnePlus 12, however, with a new finish and minor changes, that will set the new generation apart from other models.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features

The tipster also revealed some of the OnePlus 13 specs, which highlighted that the smartphone may feature a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor for performance

Also read: OnePlus 13's Soc may outperform iPhone 16's A18 chip: Here's everything we know

The smartphone will likely have a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT 808 sensor, a 50MP periscope camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6000 or 6100 mAh battery which may support 100W fast charging.

Now, the smartphone is making in debut next month in the Chinese market, whereas in India we may get to experience the device in January.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!