 OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what’s coming

The OnePlus 13 expected rendered design leaked ahead of the October launch in China. Know what OnePlus has planned for its new flagship series. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 09:23 IST
OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what’s coming
Check out the OnePlus 13 leaked design and what it may look like. (Amazon)

Over the past few weeks, we have come across several OnePlus 13 leaks as the launch nears. Recently, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will debut in October in China, however, it will not be launched in India until January 2025. Now, in a recent leak, the render design of the OnePlus 13 was tipped, showcasing a new vegan leather finish for the rear panel and a refreshed colour. Alongside design, the tipster also revealed the OnePlus 13 specs. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch in India: OnePlus flagship expected to make India debut in…

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 design

This year OnePlus may announce a new yet similar design for the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. A tipster named Sanju Choudhary on X shared a post revealing the expected rendered design and a few specifications of the smartphone. The tipster also said, “This isn't the official render & is just for rough design reference.” The shared image revealed a new vegan leather finish in mint green colourways.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus 13 launching soon: From launch date, specs, to features, know what's coming

It also retains a circular camera layout that looks quite similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. Additionally, we can see a thick layer of frame, but the material is hard to judge. Therefore, OnePlus may bring a similar design as the OnePlus 12, however, with a new finish and minor changes, that will set the new generation apart from other models.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features

The tipster also revealed some of the OnePlus 13 specs, which highlighted that the smartphone may feature a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor for performance

Also read: OnePlus 13's Soc may outperform iPhone 16's A18 chip: Here's everything we know

The smartphone will likely have a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT 808 sensor, a 50MP periscope camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6000 or 6100 mAh battery which may support 100W fast charging.

Now, the smartphone is making in debut next month in the Chinese market, whereas in India we may get to experience the device in January.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 09:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… after huawei mate xt, samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones exploding smartphones are deadly bombs; why they catch fire and how to stop it iphone 16 pro to go on sale soon, but if you’re one of these users, you should skip it iphone 13 for 40,000 in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it samsung galaxy tab s10 series pre-booking starts in india ahead of launch iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets