OnePlus 13 goes on sale today in India: Check out the 5,000 discount offer

It is January 10, and OnePlus 13 goes on sale today. Here's how you can get the best possible deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 10:50 IST
OnePlus 13 alternatives
OnePlus 13 retails for 69,999 in India. (OnePlus)

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 13 series in India, consisting of the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, on January 7. These phones gets the latest internals, and the OnePlus 13, in particular, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a host of premium features. That said, the OnePlus 13 goes on sale later today, January 10, while the OnePlus 13R will be available a few days later on January 13. Here's how you can secure the best deal on the OnePlus 13 starting today.

Also Read: OPPO Reno13 and Reno13 Pro with Dimensity 8350, IP69 ratings launched in India: Check feature, price and more

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 Price In India: How To Get The Best Deal

The base model of the OnePlus 13, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, retails at an MRP of 69,999. However, you can avail of a big discount if you have a compatible credit card.With an instant discount of 5,000, the effective price comes down to 64,999. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, OnePlus is offering an exchange bonus of up to 7,000, which could reduce the effective price further to Rs57,999. It's worth noting that not everyone may have a device to exchange, so most buyers will likely benefit only from the bank discount. This is how you can secure the best possible price for the OnePlus 13 at launch. Additionally, there are various offers for early buyers.

OnePlus is offering a 180-day replacement guarantee for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R if purchased before February 13, 2025. This guarantee makes buyers eligible for a free replacement if anything goes wrong with the device.

Also Read: iPhones may soon get a new Apple app, to allow users to…

OnePlus 13 Specifications 

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's flagship processor based on 3nm architecture. The base model comes with 12GB of RAM, while the top-end model offers up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

For cameras, the phone features a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera.

The device houses a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The display is a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a flat design, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 13 also supports dual IP ratings (IP68 and IP69) and features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an upgrade over the optical scanner on the OnePlus 12.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 10:50 IST
