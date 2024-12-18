OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025

OnePlus 13 series launching on January 7, 2025 in India. Know what’s OnePlus has planned for new generation flagships.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 18 2024, 10:26 IST
OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It s expected to be the next big release from Samsung. It is anticipated that the device will feature a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, which was a slightly overclocked version of the main chip. (OnLeaks)
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
2/5 OnePlus 13: It is set to be OnePlus's next flagship and is confirmed to launch in January next year in India. The device is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as seen in the already released Chinese model. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
3/5 Xiaomi 15 series: is the next follow-up to the Xiaomi 14. The devices are confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear when Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 15 series to India, but considering the Xiaomi 14 series launched in March 2024, it may be some time before we see the Xiaomi 15 series in India. (Xiaomi)
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
4/5 Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite to its standard S25 models. Unlike last year, when the South Korean tech giant opted for its own Exynos chipset, this time things could be different, with Samsung potentially using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7: Although it's still some time away, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Like most years, Samsung could launch its new foldables around July-August next year. (HT Tech)
OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R India launch date is official, check date. (Amazon)

Last week OnePlus confirmed the global launch for OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Now, the company has finally revealed the official launch date for the upcoming OnePlus flagship, creating a buzz among fans. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be launched together considering the previous launch trends. Both devices will get features and specification upgrades over their predecessor with new designs, latest processor, advanced camera capabilities, and more. Therefore, know about the OnePlus 13 India launch date.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

OnePlus 13 India launch date

OnePlus India shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealing the official launch date for OnePlus 13. Based on the post, the flagship will make its India debut on January 7, 2025. Alongside the OnePlus 13, the company may also launch the OnePlus 13R as it mentions “OnePlus 13 series” in the post, hinting towards more than one device.

To keep the excitement for the new flagship high, the post said, “It's time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the Never Settle spirit,” Now, we are looking forward to what OnePlus 13 has to offer in the highly competitive segment with smartphone-like Vivo X200 series, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15 series, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Also read: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

OnePlus 13 specs and features based on China variant

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 24GB RAM. However, the India variant may offer 16GB RAM similar to the OnePlus 12. It comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Also read: OnePlus 13 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check latest Geekbench scores

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13 will likely be priced under Rs.70000 in India, but slightly higher than last year's OnePlus 12 price. However, will have to wait till launch to confirm the official pricing.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 10:26 IST
