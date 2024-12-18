OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what’s coming in January 2025

Last week OnePlus confirmed the global launch for OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Now, the company has finally revealed the official launch date for the upcoming OnePlus flagship, creating a buzz among fans. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be launched together considering the previous launch trends. Both devices will get features and specification upgrades over their predecessor with new designs, latest processor, advanced camera capabilities, and more. Therefore, know about the OnePlus 13 India launch date.

OnePlus 13 India launch date

OnePlus India shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealing the official launch date for OnePlus 13. Based on the post, the flagship will make its India debut on January 7, 2025. Alongside the OnePlus 13, the company may also launch the OnePlus 13R as it mentions “OnePlus 13 series” in the post, hinting towards more than one device.

It's time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the Never Settle spirit, get ready to meet the all-new #OnePlus13 Series on January 7, 2025 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 17, 2024

To keep the excitement for the new flagship high, the post said, “It's time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the Never Settle spirit,” Now, we are looking forward to what OnePlus 13 has to offer in the highly competitive segment with smartphone-like Vivo X200 series, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15 series, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

OnePlus 13 specs and features based on China variant

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 24GB RAM. However, the India variant may offer 16GB RAM similar to the OnePlus 12. It comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13 will likely be priced under Rs.70000 in India, but slightly higher than last year's OnePlus 12 price. However, will have to wait till launch to confirm the official pricing.

