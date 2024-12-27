OnePlus 13 India price, storage variants, and more tipped ahead of January 7 launch

OnePlus 13 series is launching in India on January 7, 2025, and the company has also started teasing the products, showcasing their design, features, and a few specifications. The new flagship series will consist of two models the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. While the OnePlus 13 has been launched in China, the OnePlus 13R recently made its debut in the Chinese market as Ace 5. Therefore, based on the China variants, we have an idea of what the India model would look like. However, now, the OnePlus 13 India price has been leaked, know how much it will cost.

OnePlus 13 price in India

Tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles highlighted that the upcoming OnePlus 13 could priced between Rs.67000 to Rs.70000. This price bracket showcases a slight price hike in comparison to last year's OnePlus 12 which was launched at a price of just Rs.64999 for 12GB+ 256GB model. This year, the OnePlus 13 could come in two storage options 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB similar to the last year's model, but will a slight price hike in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will likely be introduced with a single storage option of 12 GB+256GB options, whereas, the OnePlus 12R included two more options. In terms of India pricing, the OnePlus 13R could cost around Rs.40000.

OnePlus 13, 13R specifications and features

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three attractive colour options Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The OnePlus 13R was revealed to come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the R series model would likely feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both devices could offer a 6000mAh battery and run on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Reportedly, OnePlus may also offer AI camera features such as an AI eraser similar to other competitors. Now, to confirm all specifications and features, we will have to wait till the official launch on January 7, 2025.

