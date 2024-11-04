 OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Vivo X200 Pro tops AnTuTu’s October rankings for best performing smartphones | Mobile News

OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Vivo X200 Pro tops AnTuTu’s October rankings for best performing smartphones

AnTuTu has revealed its rankings for October 2024 which highlighted top smartphones like the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, and OPPO Find X8 Pro for performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 17:44 IST
AnTuTu has released its October 2024 rankings, highlighting the top-performing smartphones. (AnTuTu, iQOO)

AnTuTu, a prominent benchmarking platform for smartphone performance, has released its rankings for October 2024. This month saw the introduction of flagship chips from MediaTek and Snapdragon, which significantly influenced the standings. Devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chips have emerged as the top contenders in AnTuTu's performance list.

The rankings highlight the OPPO Find X8 series, Xiaomi 15 series, Vivo X200 series, Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, and iQOO 13 as the leading smartphones of the month. Notably, only one device equipped with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip secured a spot in the rankings, illustrating the current preference for the latest hardware.

Also read: Samsung to re-enter mixed reality market alongside Galaxy S25 launch in 2025: Report

According to AnTuTu, the following smartphones stand out in performance for October 2024:

1. OnePlus 13

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (24GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,926,644

2. iQOO 13

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (16GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,906,489

3. Vivo X200 Pro (Satellite Communication Version)

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (16GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,843,812

4. OPPO Find X8 Pro (Satellite Communication Version)

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (16GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,842,922

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on November 26 in India: Here's what to expect

5. OPPO Find X8

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (16GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,814,445

6. Vivo X200

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (16GB + 512GB)
  • Score: 2,569,965

7. Xiaomi 15

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (16GB + 512GB)
  • Score: 2,546,330

8. Vivo X200 Pro mini

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (16GB + 512GB)
  • Score: 2,467,270

9. Xiaomi 15 Pro

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (16GB + 512GB)
  • Score: 2,467,222

10. iQOO Neo 9S Pro+

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (16GB + 1TB)
  • Score: 2,097,853

Also read: AMD Ryzen AI: Supported CPUs, features, and everything you need to know

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip secured the top two positions, while MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 has demonstrated strong performance, closing the gap with its competitors. However, the Xiaomi 15 series performed below expectations, indicating possible limitations in thermal management compared to other models. 

The Vivo X200 mini's compact design also hindered its cooling capacity, which may have affected its performance. The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+, using the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, ranked lower, falling nearly 900,000 points short of the OnePlus 13. With more devices like the Realme GT 7 Pro and ASUS ROG Phone 9 series on the horizon, the competition among Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones is poised to intensify.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 17:44 IST
