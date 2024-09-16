OnePlus 13 launch in India: OnePlus flagship expected to make India debut in…

OnePlus 13 launch is finally taking place in October after months of speculation. OnePlus China President Louis Lee has confirmed the launch timeline of the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone. Few of key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13 have also been revealed by leakers via Chinese social media platform Weibo. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 13 will be initially launched only in China in October and will arrive in other markets around the globe gradually. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is expected to make its India debut in January 2025. The rumours around the OnePlus 13 India launch are based on the launch pattern of previous OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus 13 launch: What we know so far

OnePlus 13 will feature a BOE X2 display that will allow the smartphone to offer 2K resolution. According to the reports, the upcoming OnePlus phone will sport a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO micro-curved display. The display is said to have an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. As spotted in a Geekbench listing with model number PJZ110, OnePlus 13 will likely get 16GB of RAM and it will run Android 14 based ColorOS 15 out of the box.

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 13 is said to feature a triple camera setup with the same LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, as seen on the OnePlus 12. The rear camera setup is also said to consist of a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to have a considerable increase in battery capacity when compared to its predecessor OnePlus 12. It is said to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 100W cable charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.



