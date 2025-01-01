OnePlus 13 launch: India-specific Project Starlight, AI features, upgrades and more coming on January 7

OnePlus 13 launching in India on January 7, 2025, with new after-sales service initiatives. Know how OnePlus is catering to Indian audience requirements.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R to come with significant upgrades, check details. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 is making its global debut on January 7, 2025, including in India. Alongside the flagship model, the company will also launch the rumoured OnePlus 13R which was recently launched in China as Ace 5. While we are excited about the new OnePlus flagship, the company is bringing its main focus to India with some new commitments and support such as a lifetime display warranty for OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, allowing users to get a greater advance of display repair, unlike any other brand. Additionally, OnePlus is also bringing some new AI features with OxygenOS 15 that may cater to the day-to-day tasks of the users. Know what OnePlus has planned for the upcoming OnePlus 13 launch. 

OnePlus 13 launch and Project Starlight

OnePlus 13 launch brings several new initiatives for India-specific audiences, allowing users to build trust in the brand support. Last year, several OnePlus users reported the green line issue, which turned out to be the biggest highlight for OnePlus as a brand. While the company provided free display replacement and other benefits, it still raised questions about the devices. Therefore, to reassure its fans and user base, OnePlus will be offering an industry-first lifetime display warranty with the OnePlus 13 series. This scheme also covers green line display issues and other defects which can be fixed free of cost. 

Alongside free display repair, OnePlus has introduced Project Starlight which is an India-specific initiative to build new features and schemes that solve smartphone-related problems of the Indian users. Additionally, OnePlus will be providing the world's first DisplayMate A++ display for its flagship smartphones. This new display will come with LTPO 4.1 technology 2K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also offer Aqua Touch 2.0, allowing users to effortlessly use the smartphone even with wet hands. 

With OnePlus 13, the company will also introduce AI-powered features and tools such as AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and other features powered by Google Gemini. Therefore, this year, we can expect significant upgrades and better support for future problems and repairs. 

