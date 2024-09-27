 OnePlus 13 launch soon: May get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 launch soon: May get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens

OnePlus 13 may come with a new camera module and upgraded periscope lens with Oppo's image processing software. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 11:35 IST
OnePlus 13 launch soon: May get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens
OnePlus 13 may debut next month, know what is expected. (Amazon)

OnePlus 13 has become the talk of the town as it is expected to launch next month in China. Several leaks and rumours about the device have started to circulate, showcasing a glimpse of what the company may announce. As leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 is slated to get major upgrades. Now, a tipster who goes by the username Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared a post showcasing the new camera layout design for the OnePlus 13. It was also revealed that the smartphone may get an upgraded periscope camera. Know what's coming ahead of launch

OnePlus 13 design and camera upgrades

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Webio (via Gadgets360), the OnePlus 13 may feature a new camera module with different camera lens placements in comparison to the OnePlus 12 circular camera layout. The leaked image is speculated to be of a smartphone case which consists of a rectangular camera island with rounded edges. Within the module, there are four camera lenses cut out along with a small flashlight placement. 

Apart from the new OnePlus 13 design, the smartphone is also slated to get an upgraded periscope camera. It was also revealed that the OnePlus 13 may have a similar image processing algorithm to the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series. Therefore, the upcoming OnePlus flagship may offer  Oppo's image processing software and Hasselblad capabilities to refine the camera capabilities. 

OnePlus 13 specs and features

While the new rumours will flood the internet in the coming days, there are several previous leaks that reveal what the OnePlus 13 may offer. Reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The China variant may offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB storage. 

The smartphone will likely feature a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro-curved OLED display with 2K resolution. The OnePlus 13 may also feature a 50MP triple camera setup with different Sony sensors. This year, OnePlus may also offer an upgraded 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

