 OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here’s what we know | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here’s what we know

OnePlus 13 is reported to offer 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, know what’s coming ahead of the China launch. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 15:31 IST
OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here’s what we know
OnePlus 13 RAM and storage details leaked ahead of launch, know what’s coming ahead. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 launch event in China is now just a month away and leaks about the upcoming flagship have been making quite a buzz among fans. While the India launch is not expected until January 2025, the specifications, design, and features would be somewhat similar to the China variant. As leaks about the smartphone are emerging, a new rumour revealed the OnePlus 13 may offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, offering more storage and performance efficiency. Know what more the tipster added about the OnePlus 13. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 design leaked with vegan leather rear panel- Know what's coming

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus 13 storage and RAM


Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via GSMArena) shared a post claiming the upcoming China variant of the OnePlus 13 is expected to offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is expected to be the maximum memory space as similar was also offered by last year's OnePlus 12. Alongside RAM, it was also revealed that the maximum storage capacity offered by OnePlus 13 is speculated to be 1TB. Additionally, this year OnePlus may also consider increasing the price for the highest storage variant of the OnePlus 13 in comparison to the predecessor. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at 2,299: Know what it has to offer

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset or MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. To confirm the speculations, we will have to wait for the Indian launch which is still months away. 

OnePlus 13 specifications and features (expected)

The OnePlus 13 will likely feature a  6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro-curved OLED display with 2K resolution. Similar to last year, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with Sony LYT600 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery that may support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch in India: OnePlus flagship expected to make India debut in…

However, note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and speculations. Additionally, there are slight chance that the Indian OnePlus 13 may come with different specifications and features to cater to audience requirements.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 15:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… after huawei mate xt, samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones exploding smartphones are deadly bombs; why they catch fire and how to stop it iphone 16 pro to go on sale soon, but if you’re one of these users, you should skip it iphone 13 for 40,000 in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it samsung galaxy tab s10 series pre-booking starts in india ahead of launch iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI partners with Alan Walker

BGMI partners with Alan Walker: Unlock free items and experience the beat of ‘Hero’ ahead of his India tour
Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details

Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:  Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip
GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets