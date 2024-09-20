OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here’s what we know

OnePlus 13 launch event in China is now just a month away and leaks about the upcoming flagship have been making quite a buzz among fans. While the India launch is not expected until January 2025, the specifications, design, and features would be somewhat similar to the China variant. As leaks about the smartphone are emerging, a new rumour revealed the OnePlus 13 may offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, offering more storage and performance efficiency. Know what more the tipster added about the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 storage and RAM



Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via GSMArena) shared a post claiming the upcoming China variant of the OnePlus 13 is expected to offer 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is expected to be the maximum memory space as similar was also offered by last year's OnePlus 12. Alongside RAM, it was also revealed that the maximum storage capacity offered by OnePlus 13 is speculated to be 1TB. Additionally, this year OnePlus may also consider increasing the price for the highest storage variant of the OnePlus 13 in comparison to the predecessor.

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset or MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. To confirm the speculations, we will have to wait for the Indian launch which is still months away.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features (expected)

The OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch LTPO BOE X2 micro-curved OLED display with 2K resolution. Similar to last year, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with Sony LYT600 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery that may support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

However, note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and speculations. Additionally, there are slight chance that the Indian OnePlus 13 may come with different specifications and features to cater to audience requirements.

