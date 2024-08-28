 OnePlus 13 leaks surface online, rumoured to feature 6000mAh battery- All details | Mobile News

OnePlus 13 leaks surface online, rumoured to feature 6000mAh battery- All details

OnePlus 13 battery size and camera sensor detailed leaked ahead of the global launch, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 09:33 IST
OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6000mAh battery, check details. (OnePlus)

As we enter the month of September in a few days, we will gradually experience several new-generation flagship launches before the end of the year. One of the flagships which smartphone users have been waiting for is the OnePlus 13. Over the past few weeks, we have heard several rumours about the OnePlus Ace 5 series, which is also known as the OnePlus 13 series in the global market. A new leak has been surfacing online about the OnePlus 13 revealing the expected battery size of the smartphone. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 camera details revealed: Upgraded zoom, ultrawide sensors and more

OnePlus 13 battery and camera specs 

A tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, shared a post revealing battery size, charging speed, and camera sensor details of the upcoming OnePlus 13. The tipster highlighted that the OnePlus 13 will likely be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 was backed by a 5400mAh battery, therefore, the new generation will get a significant boost in terms of battery life. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 may get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 13 will reportedly sport a triple camera setup with the main camera consisting of an LYT-808 camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture. Earlier, it was also leaked that it may come with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13 specification (expected)


According to a Gizmo China report, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO OLED display that may offer 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone may also accompany the OnePlus 13R which is the standard version of the flagship series. 

Also read: OnePlus and OPPO's upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

As of now, the global launch date for the OnePlus 13 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to debut in January 2025. However, the smartphone may debut a month early in China under the OnePlus Ace 5 series. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 09:33 IST
