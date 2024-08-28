OnePlus 13 leaks surface online, rumoured to feature 6000mAh battery- All details

As we enter the month of September in a few days, we will gradually experience several new-generation flagship launches before the end of the year. One of the flagships which smartphone users have been waiting for is the OnePlus 13. Over the past few weeks, we have heard several rumours about the OnePlus Ace 5 series, which is also known as the OnePlus 13 series in the global market. A new leak has been surfacing online about the OnePlus 13 revealing the expected battery size of the smartphone.

OnePlus 13 battery and camera specs

A tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, shared a post revealing battery size, charging speed, and camera sensor details of the upcoming OnePlus 13. The tipster highlighted that the OnePlus 13 will likely be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 was backed by a 5400mAh battery, therefore, the new generation will get a significant boost in terms of battery life.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 13 will reportedly sport a triple camera setup with the main camera consisting of an LYT-808 camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture. Earlier, it was also leaked that it may come with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13 specification (expected)



According to a Gizmo China report, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO OLED display that may offer 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone may also accompany the OnePlus 13R which is the standard version of the flagship series.

As of now, the global launch date for the OnePlus 13 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to debut in January 2025. However, the smartphone may debut a month early in China under the OnePlus Ace 5 series.

