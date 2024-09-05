OnePlus 13  may debut with new BOE X2 display: Check leaked specs and features

OnePlus is reportedly going to launch its upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone with the new BOE X2 display which is set to launch in October this year. This news was confirmed recently when the Chinese display manufacturing company BOE announced that its latest second-generation “Oriental Screen” or BOE X2 display screen will debut on the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. This announcement was made during the recent BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference 2024. Moreover, the president of OnePlus China shared the news about this new collaboration on Weibo. Here is everything you can expect from the new display.

OnePlus 13's new BOE X2 display leak

The upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO-sized BOE X2 display screen that may offer a 120 Hz refresh rate. The new display may offer a 2K resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display may offer an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 Obsidian Midnight

Obsidian Midnight 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF OnePlus Open Emerald Dusk

Emerald Dusk 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also Read: Huawei shares first look at world's first tri-fold smartphone- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As per the leaks, the new BOE X2 display is expected to come with a flat look alongside a micro-curvature design on the edges. This indicates that the upcoming OnePlus 13's display may have the qualities of both flat and curved display screens.

Also Read: iPhone maker records massive sales jump on AI demand

OnePlus first collaborated with the BOE manufacturer before when it launched the OnePlus 12 model featuring the first-generation BOE X1 Oriental Screen. Besides the OnePlus 13, the rumours suggest the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone may also feature the BOE X2 display.

Also Read: Infinix Hot 50 5G with 48MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Details

OnePlus 13 leaked battery, chipset and camera specs

Apart from the new display leaks, several other leaks about the other specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone are making rounds on the internet.

Also Read: Dyson launches new Airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in India- All details

The OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6000mAh battery and might offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In terms of camera specs, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP 3x telephoto periscope lens. The smartphone is also expected to showcase water and dust resistance qualities.

OnePlus 13 expected launch schedule

Talking about the launch schedule, the OnePlus 13 smartphone is tipped to launch at the end of October or at the beginning of November. The smartphone may officially launch before November 11 this year.