OnePlus 13 may debut with new BOE X2 display: Check leaked specs and features

OnePlus has made it official that it will launch its upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone with the new BOE X2 display. Know all about the collaboration and expected features.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 14:50 IST
OnePlus 13  may debut with new BOE X2 display: Check leaked specs and features
OnePlus 13 is expected to launch by the end of October or the beginning of November this year. (OnePlus)

OnePlus is reportedly going to launch its upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone with the new BOE X2 display which is set to launch in October this year. This news was confirmed recently when the Chinese display manufacturing company BOE announced that its latest second-generation “Oriental Screen” or BOE X2 display screen will debut on the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. This announcement was made during the recent BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference 2024. Moreover, the president of OnePlus China shared the news about this new collaboration on Weibo. Here is everything you can expect from the new display.

OnePlus 13's new BOE X2 display leak

The upcoming  OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO-sized BOE X2 display screen that may offer a 120 Hz refresh rate. The new display may offer a 2K resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display may offer an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per the leaks, the new BOE X2 display is expected to come with a flat look alongside a micro-curvature design on the edges. This indicates that the upcoming OnePlus 13's display may have the qualities of both flat and curved display screens. 

OnePlus first collaborated with the BOE manufacturer before when it launched the OnePlus 12 model featuring the first-generation BOE X1 Oriental Screen. Besides the OnePlus 13, the rumours suggest the upcoming Oppo  Find X8 Ultra smartphone may also feature the BOE X2 display. 

OnePlus 13  leaked battery, chipset and camera specs

Apart from the new display leaks, several other leaks about the other specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone are making rounds on the internet.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6000mAh battery and might offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In terms of camera specs, the smartphone is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP 3x telephoto periscope lens. The smartphone is also expected to showcase water and dust resistance qualities. 

OnePlus 13 expected launch schedule

Talking about the launch schedule, the OnePlus 13 smartphone is tipped to launch at the end of October or at the beginning of November. The smartphone may officially launch before November 11 this year.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 14:50 IST
