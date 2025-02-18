OnePlus 13 Mini with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6000 mAh battery, compact design expected to launch soon - All details

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 13 Mini, a smaller version of the OnePlus 13 that debuted in China in October 2024. The Mini is set to bring a more compact form factor while retaining high-end features, and leaks about its key specifications have started to surface.

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 Mini could come with a battery capacity exceeding 6,000 mAh, ensuring a long-lasting power performance. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, providing a smaller but still ample screen size for users. The release date is anticipated to fall in the first half of 2025, with some reports suggesting an April launch.

OnePlus 13 Mini: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 Mini is likely to offer similar performance to its larger counterpart, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powering the device. The display will reportedly be a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat panel with slim bezels, offering a modern, clean look. For enhanced security, the phone may include an in-display fingerprint sensor that focuses on shorter distances, streamlining the unlocking experience.

Regarding the design, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a glass back and a metal middle frame, combining style with sturdiness. As for the camera, the Mini may sport a redesigned rear setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and another 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Some reports have pointed to a Sony IMX906 main sensor along with a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera, suggesting a versatile camera system.

In addition to the OnePlus 13 Mini, upcoming OnePlus and Oppo models may feature battery capacities between 6,500 mAh and 7,000 mAh, set for release later in 2025. The OnePlus 14 is also expected to launch in October 2024.

A leak has also indicated that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be branded as the OnePlus 13T in some regions, though there is no official confirmation yet on this matter.

With its compact design, impressive specs, and powerful battery, the OnePlus 13 Mini looks poised to appeal to users seeking a premium device in a smaller package. If these rumours hold true, the OnePlus 13 Mini could redefine what users expect from compact flagship smartphones.