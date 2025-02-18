OnePlus 13 Mini with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6000 mAh battery, compact design expected to launch soon - All details

The OnePlus 13 Mini is set to launch soon with a compact design, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a larger 6,000 mAh battery. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 13:12 IST
Icon
5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more
OnePlus 13
1/5 OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time, which is quite impressive in comparison to competitors such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another fastest-charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes about 30 minutes to fully charge and it also provides a long battery life of 12 to 14 hours.  (Aishwarya Panda)
OnePlus 13
3/5 iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some eye-catching features, but is it also known for fast charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lesser charging time. iQOO 13 also takes about 25 to 30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)
OnePlus 13
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved its battery life and charging over the period. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge 50% with a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, therefore, it provides a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)
OnePlus 13
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2024 which offers some great performance, AI features, and camera performance. However, it also excels in fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Flipkart)
OnePlus 13
icon View all Images
The OnePlus 13 Mini is set to launch soon with a compact design, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a 6000 mAh battery. (OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 13 Mini, a smaller version of the OnePlus 13 that debuted in China in October 2024. The Mini is set to bring a more compact form factor while retaining high-end features, and leaks about its key specifications have started to surface.

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 Mini could come with a battery capacity exceeding 6,000 mAh, ensuring a long-lasting power performance. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, providing a smaller but still ample screen size for users. The release date is anticipated to fall in the first half of 2025, with some reports suggesting an April launch.

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹141,999
Check details

Also read: OnePlus, Oppo could take the iPhone route by replacing the mute switch with an 'Action Button'

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13 Mini: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 Mini is likely to offer similar performance to its larger counterpart, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powering the device. The display will reportedly be a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat panel with slim bezels, offering a modern, clean look. For enhanced security, the phone may include an in-display fingerprint sensor that focuses on shorter distances, streamlining the unlocking experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

Regarding the design, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a glass back and a metal middle frame, combining style with sturdiness. As for the camera, the Mini may sport a redesigned rear setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and another 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Some reports have pointed to a Sony IMX906 main sensor along with a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera, suggesting a versatile camera system.

In addition to the OnePlus 13 Mini, upcoming OnePlus and Oppo models may feature battery capacities between 6,500 mAh and 7,000 mAh, set for release later in 2025. The OnePlus 14 is also expected to launch in October 2024.

Also read: Samsung tri-fold phone display size tipped ahead of launch- Know what to expect

A leak has also indicated that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be branded as the OnePlus 13T in some regions, though there is no official confirmation yet on this matter.

With its compact design, impressive specs, and powerful battery, the OnePlus 13 Mini looks poised to appeal to users seeking a premium device in a smaller package. If these rumours hold true, the OnePlus 13 Mini could redefine what users expect from compact flagship smartphones.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 13:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 Mini with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6000 mAh battery, compact design expected to launch soon - All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window
BGMI WoW mode maps

Krafton India introduces ‘WoW mode’ maps in BGMI to teach gamers life skills and safety - All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets