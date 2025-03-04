OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and more discounted as Red Rush Days sale returns- All details

OnePlus announces Red Rush Days sale from March 4 to March 9. Check out massive offers on the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus 12 series, and other products.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Mar 04 2025, 09:24 IST
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and more discounted as Red Rush Days sale returns- All details
Grab a huge discount on the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and others during the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale. (OnePlus)

Planning to buy a new OnePlus smartphone this spring? Then, OnePlus India is back with the “Red Rush Days” sale, providing users with huge discounts on the latest smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and others. During the sale, buyers can get the new OnePlus 13 series and OnePlus Nord CE4 series devices at a reasonable price, allowing buyers to get their desired devices at a much lower price. If you are someone who's looking for an upgrade, then know what the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale has to offer and how buyers can grab discounted products. 

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus Red Rush Days sale: Date, time, offers, and more

The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale will stay live from  March 4 to March 9, 2025. This sale gives Indian community members the opportunity to grab exclusive discounts, bank offers, and effective EMI schemes. This sale will be available on the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus Nord CE4, other Nord series models and IoT products. The sale will be live on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and other third-party retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and others.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here's a list of all devices with Red Rush Days sale offers

OnePlus 13: Buyers can avail Rs.5000 instant bank discount and up to Rs.7000 exchange bonus.

OnePlus 13R: Buyers can get a Rs.3000 instant bank discount on selected cards and a Rs.2000 temporary price drop on the 16GB  + 512 GB Variant. Buyers can also avail up to Rs.4000 exchange bonus.

OnePlus 12: Buyers can get a temporary price drop of 8000 and a Rs.4000 instant discount on select bank cards. 

OnePlus 12R: During the sale, OnePlus is providing a Rs.3000 instant bank discount and a Rs.10000 price drop on selected bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 4: Buyers can get a Rs. 1000 price drop and avail Rs.4000 instant discount on selected bank cards.

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite: Both models will get Rs.1000 temporary price drop with OnePlus Nord CE4 buyers getting a Rs.2000 instant bank discount. 

OnePlus Watch 2, Watch 2R: Both smartwatches will get an exclusive Rs.1,000 discount, with OnePlus Watch 2 getting Rs.3000 instant bank discount and Watch 2R will get Rs.2000 instant discount with selected bank cards.

These are some of the listed smartphones and wearable devices on sale. Buyers can also check discounts on the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 models.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 09:24 IST
