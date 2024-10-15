OnePlus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: Know how much it will cost

OnePlus 13 is expected to make its debut in China by the end of October. While the official launch date is yet to be revealed, tipsters have started to reveal several details about the flagship smartphone. Now, in a new leak, a tipster has revealed the expected prices for the OnePlus 13 which showcases a 10% hike. This price hike could be significant and may disappoint smartphone buyers since there will be a huge price gap between the predecessor and the new generation. Know how much the OnePlus 13 is expected to cost ahead of launch.



OnePlus 13 price expectations

A tipster who goes by the name “Expensive More” shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claiming that the OnePlus 13 could launch with a massive price hike. The tipster revealed that the OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced at 5299 yuan in China for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. This showcases a 10% hike as last year the OnePlus 12 with a similar storage variant was priced at 4799 yuan.

This means, that if OnePlus 12 costs $899 and £999 in the US and UK, then the OnePlus 13 could get a price hike of $992 and £1103 respectively. However, the price in China does not guarantee that it will be increased in other regions as well. Therefore, we must wait for the global launch to confirm what OnePlus has planned for its new generation flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 13 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with 24GB RAM for unmatched performance capabilities. It will likely feature Hasslebald-powered lenses with a 50MP main camera. The OnePlus 13 will likely be powered by a 6000mAh battery and it may also support MagSafe charging capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to debut first in China and it may go for global release in January 2025. Therefore, we must wait to confirm what upgrades are expected and how much it will cost in other regions.

