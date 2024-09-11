OnePlus 13’s Soc may outperform iPhone 16’s A18 chip: Here’s everything we know

iPhone 16 series was recently launched by Apple as its flagship smartphone series and next month, OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China. Ahead of the rumoured launch, several details about the OnePlus 13 have been leaked online and now a new OnePlus device with model number PJZ110 has surfaced on Geekbench. As per known leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), the device is the upcoming OnePlus 13 and as per Geekbench listing, it may outperform the new iPhone 16.

Also read: This Android smartphone may get iPhone 16-like “Camera Control” button- All details

OnePlus 13 may get new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

According to the listing on Geekbench, the rumoured OnePlus 13 is likely powered by a Qualcomm processor with six cores running at 3.53GHz and two cores at 2.32GHz. Based on the specs, it is believed that the chipset is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is expected to debut at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit 2024 next month.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch

Apart from it, the Geekbench listing suggests that the rumoured OnePlus flagship will be backed by 16GB of RAM and run OS based on Android 15. As per the performance test, OnePlus 13 achieved scores of 3,236 in single-core and 10,049 in multi-core benchmarks. These results suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may outperform iPhone 16's A18 chip, which recorded scores of 3,114 and 6,666, respectively.

Also read: World's first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details

The leaker also highlighted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 shows superior single-core and multi-core performance compared to Apple's A18, although these results are preliminary and may improve with further optimisations. OnePlus 13 is expected to introduce a new Hasselblad Master Mode, upgraded flagship camera algorithms, along with an all-glass design, including a white glass option.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!