OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025

The very first month of 2025 is filled with exciting smartphone launches and tech announcements, making it one of the busiest months of the year. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade this time of the year then you may want to keep an eye on what devices are launching from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and others to make a mindful decision. In the coming days, we will get to see the launch of some of the awaited flagships and mid-range smartphones including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and others. Therefore, know what's coming in January 2025.

Smartphones launching in January 2025

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: The new OnePlus 13 series is confirmed to launch globally on January 7, 2025. Both devices will come with some design changes and new performance features, giving a greater boost in comparison to their predecessors. The OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, both offering flagship performance at different price ranges. During the launch, we may also see new OnePlus buds and a new-generation tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: While we wait for the official confirmation on the launch date, reports suggest that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025. The new Galaxy S series will include three models the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models will cater to different audiences but they will mainly focus on camera and powerful performance. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is reported to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance.

Oppo Reno13 5G series: This series will include two models, the Oppo Reno13 5G and Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G, both launching in the mid-range smartphone segment. Rumours suggest that the smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and 5640mAh battery. The company has also started teasing the smartphone designs, therefore, we may get to know the official launch date for India soon.

Realme 14 Pro: Another mid-range smartphone which will launch in the coming days is the new Realme 14 Pro which will be a camera-centric device. The company has already started teasing the smartphone design and features, showcasing its colour-changing rear panel. The Realme 14 Pro comes with an IP69 rating. There are also rumours surrounding the Realme 14 Pro Plus model, however, it's unsure if it will launch alongside the Realme 14 Pro.

