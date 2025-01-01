OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025

Know the list of upcoming smartphones in January 2025 from top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, and more

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 01 2025, 08:00 IST
OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It s expected to be the next big release from Samsung. It is anticipated that the device will feature a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, which was a slightly overclocked version of the main chip.
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
OnePlus 13: It is set to be OnePlus's next flagship and is confirmed to launch in January next year in India. The device is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as seen in the already released Chinese model.
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
Xiaomi 15 series: is the next follow-up to the Xiaomi 14. The devices are confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear when Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 15 series to India, but considering the Xiaomi 14 series launched in March 2024, it may be some time before we see the Xiaomi 15 series in India.
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite to its standard S25 models. Unlike last year, when the South Korean tech giant opted for its own Exynos chipset, this time things could be different, with Samsung potentially using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7: Although it's still some time away, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Like most years, Samsung could launch its new foldables around July-August next year.
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
Check out the list of upcoming smartphone launches. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

The very first month of 2025 is filled with exciting smartphone launches and tech announcements, making it one of the busiest months of the year. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade this time of the year then you may want to keep an eye on what devices are launching from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and others to make a mindful decision. In the coming days, we will get to see the launch of some of the awaited flagships and mid-range smartphones including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and others. Therefore, know what's coming in January 2025.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up

Smartphones launching  in January 2025

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R: The new OnePlus 13 series is confirmed to launch globally on January 7, 2025. Both devices will come with some design changes and new performance features, giving a greater boost in comparison to their predecessors. The OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, both offering flagship performance at different price ranges. During the launch, we may also see new OnePlus buds and a new-generation tablet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: While we wait for the official confirmation on the launch date, reports suggest that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22, 2025. The new Galaxy S series will include three models the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models will cater to different audiences but they will mainly focus on camera and powerful performance. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is reported to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance.

Also read: OnePlus 13 India price, storage variants, and more tipped ahead of January 7 launch

Oppo Reno13 5G series: This series will include two models, the Oppo Reno13 5G and Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G, both launching in the mid-range smartphone segment. Rumours suggest that the smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and 5640mAh battery. The company has also started teasing the smartphone designs, therefore, we may get to know the official launch date for India soon. 

Realme 14 Pro: Another mid-range smartphone which will launch in the coming days is the new Realme 14 Pro which will be a camera-centric device. The company has already started teasing the smartphone design and features, showcasing its colour-changing rear panel. The Realme 14 Pro comes with an IP69 rating. There are also rumours surrounding the  Realme 14 Pro Plus model, however, it's unsure if it will launch alongside the  Realme 14 Pro.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 08:00 IST
OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more: List of smartphones launching in January 2025
