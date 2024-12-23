OnePlus 13R confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC- All details

OnePlus 13 series is launching on January 7, 2025, with upgraded specifications and features. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus13R have already been listed on the Amazon website, revealing some information surrounding design, specifications, and features ahead of the official India launch. In a recent spotting, Amazon confirmed that the OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which may offer a significant performance boost in comparison to last year's OnePlus 12R. Know what the new generation R-series smartphone will have in store for users.

Also read: OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

More about OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size See full Specifications

OnePlus 13R specifications

Amazon has curated a microsite for the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13 showcasing that the designs are coming soon to the Indian market and that its sale availability on the platform. After waiting for months, OnePlus has also revealed the design of the OnePlus 13R via Amazon and it not only looks fresh but is very similar to its older sibling, the OnePlus 13. The listing also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and some AI capabilities of the smartphones.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13R will offer AI-powered features such as AI Notes, AI imaging power, intelligent search, and more. Additionally, the smartphone will also offer improved battery life with a 6000mAh battery.

Also read: iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

Alongside the OnePlus 13R, Amazon also confirmed the availability of the flagship OnePlus 13 after launch. It also lists some features, teasing what the new-generation OnePlus model will offer.

OnePlus 13R: What we know

The OnePlus 13R will come in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shade. It may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a triple camera setup that may feature a 50MP main camera and on the front, it will likley come with a 16MP selfie shooter. Lastly, for fast charging, the OnePlus 13R may offer 80W fast charging support.

We may get to know more about the OnePlus 13R after its China launch on December 26 as the OnePlus Ace 5. Therefore, we must wait for the official India launch to confirm what OnePlus has planned.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!