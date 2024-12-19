OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, and a new Sapphire Blue edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India. The launch event will take place on January 7, 2025, at 9:00 PM IST, according to an announcement on the company's official social channels. The event coincides with the global launch of the OnePlus 13 series, marking the debut of these devices in both the Indian and global markets.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 13R is set to arrive in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. In India, the teaser highlights the Astral Trail variant, while the availability of the Nebula Noir colour remains uncertain. The phone features a slim 8mm body housing a large 6,000mAh battery. Its design draws inspiration from natural patterns and incorporates Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides with an aluminium frame.

The camera system includes a triple-lens setup, arranged using the golden ratio design, similar to the OnePlus 13. However, the 13R lacks Hasselblad branding, which is reserved for the OnePlus 13. Despite this, the two devices share similar configurations for their camera modules.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 will be the headline product at the event, with colour options including Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean (featuring a vegan leather finish).

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus has also announced the Sapphire Blue variant of its OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The TWS earbuds are already available in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colours, priced at Rs. 11,999. The new edition blends blue and silver hues and retains the features of its predecessors.

The earbuds come equipped with an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, dual Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs), up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec and Google Spatial Audio. A three-mic setup enhanced with bone conduction ensures call clarity, while the battery offers up to 43 hours of usage.