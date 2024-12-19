OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

OnePlus has confirmed the India launch of the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13, along with a new Sapphire Blue edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 12:43 IST
Icon
OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and other upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
OnePlus 13R
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: It s expected to be the next big release from Samsung. It is anticipated that the device will feature a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like previous Galaxy phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, which was a slightly overclocked version of the main chip. (OnLeaks)
OnePlus 13R
2/5 OnePlus 13: It is set to be OnePlus's next flagship and is confirmed to launch in January next year in India. The device is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as seen in the already released Chinese model. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13R
3/5 Xiaomi 15 series: is the next follow-up to the Xiaomi 14. The devices are confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is currently unclear when Xiaomi will bring the Xiaomi 15 series to India, but considering the Xiaomi 14 series launched in March 2024, it may be some time before we see the Xiaomi 15 series in India. (Xiaomi)
OnePlus 13R
4/5 Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Apart from the S25 Ultra, Samsung is also rumoured to bring the Snapdragon 8 Elite to its standard S25 models. Unlike last year, when the South Korean tech giant opted for its own Exynos chipset, this time things could be different, with Samsung potentially using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
OnePlus 13R
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7: Although it's still some time away, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Like most years, Samsung could launch its new foldables around July-August next year. (HT Tech)
OnePlus 13R
icon View all Images
OnePlus has confirmed the India launch of the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, and Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on January 7, 2025. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, and a new Sapphire Blue edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India. The launch event will take place on January 7, 2025, at 9:00 PM IST, according to an announcement on the company's official social channels. The event coincides with the global launch of the OnePlus 13 series, marking the debut of these devices in both the Indian and global markets.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 13R is set to arrive in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. In India, the teaser highlights the Astral Trail variant, while the availability of the Nebula Noir colour remains uncertain. The phone features a slim 8mm body housing a large 6,000mAh battery. Its design draws inspiration from natural patterns and incorporates Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides with an aluminium frame.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The camera system includes a triple-lens setup, arranged using the golden ratio design, similar to the OnePlus 13. However, the 13R lacks Hasselblad branding, which is reserved for the OnePlus 13. Despite this, the two devices share similar configurations for their camera modules.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 will be the headline product at the event, with colour options including Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean (featuring a vegan leather finish).

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus has also announced the Sapphire Blue variant of its OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The TWS earbuds are already available in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colours, priced at Rs. 11,999. The new edition blends blue and silver hues and retains the features of its predecessors.

The earbuds come equipped with an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, dual Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs), up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec and Google Spatial Audio. A three-mic setup enhanced with bone conduction ensures call clarity, while the battery offers up to 43 hours of usage.

