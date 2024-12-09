OnePlus 13R officially teased, with key features and specs revealed ahead of launch- All details

OnePlus President Li Jie has teased the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 (likely the OnePlus 13R) with real-life images on Weibo. Here's what we know so far about this upcoming device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 14:02 IST
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know which model would be the right choice
OnePlus 13R
1/5 OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to debut in India in January 2025. While we wait for the official launch date, leaks surrounding the devices showcase massive upgrades. Similar to last year, the high-end OnePlus 13 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be equipped with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, both chipsets are designed to provide flagship performance.  (Weibo)
OnePlus 13R
2/5 OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Therefore, the R-series model is slightly smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model. Additionally, in terms of design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be lighter and less premium similar to the OnePlus 12R. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13R
3/5 OnePlus 13 is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with a Sony LYT600 sensor and 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R camera details are slim, however, it is expected to feature a similar 50MP main camera as the OnePlus 12R and rumours also suggest a downgrade in the ultrawide camera.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13R
4/5 The OnePlus 13 will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year’s 5400mAh battery. For OnePlus 13R, rumours suggest that the smartphone may be equipped with the same 6000mAh battery. Both devices will support 100W fast charging. While the battery sizes are the same, the battery life on both devices may differ.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13R
5/5 Lastly, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to run on Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.40000, whereas, the OnePlus 13 may cost nearly Rs.70000 since it's the flagship model in the series.  (OnePlus )
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13R is set to launch soon, with specs and features revealed ahead of launch. (Louis Lee, Weibo)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation smartphone, expected to be named OnePlus 13R. The device, initially teased as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China, will soon make its way to global markets, including India, under the 13R moniker. The smartphone is anticipated to debut alongside the OnePlus 13 series, likely in January, though specific launch dates remain unclear.

The latest teasers, shared by OnePlus China President Li Jie on Weibo, offer a glimpse of the OnePlus Ace 5's front profile. The images highlight a flat display with minimal bezels, suggesting a modern and streamlined design. While the back design remains under wraps, rumors suggest OnePlus might offer a variant with a ceramic back, though this has not been confirmed.

More about OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13R
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
₹52,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Ace 5 aka OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to leaked details, the OnePlus Ace 5 is set to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This setup should offer a smooth viewing experience for activities like gaming, video streaming, and app navigation. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which has been specially optimised by OnePlus to deliver improved gaming performance, power efficiency, and heat management, putting it on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Ace 5 is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring a fluid user experience.

The phone is also likely to pack a substantial 6,000mAh battery, which should offer impressive battery life, supported by 100W fast charging technology. This feature mirrors the fast-charging capabilities found in the OnePlus 12R.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Ace 5 is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera may include a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, a 16MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The device could also run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and include features like an IR blaster and the signature alert slider.

In addition to the OnePlus Ace 5, there have been rumours of a mini version of the device, which may also be launched. Whether this version will be available in India remains to be seen. OnePlus is also rumoured to be preparing a Pro model, which could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and an enhanced camera system, including a 2x telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 14:02 IST
