OnePlus 13R officially teased, with key features and specs revealed ahead of launch- All details

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation smartphone, expected to be named OnePlus 13R. The device, initially teased as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China, will soon make its way to global markets, including India, under the 13R moniker. The smartphone is anticipated to debut alongside the OnePlus 13 series, likely in January, though specific launch dates remain unclear.

The latest teasers, shared by OnePlus China President Li Jie on Weibo, offer a glimpse of the OnePlus Ace 5's front profile. The images highlight a flat display with minimal bezels, suggesting a modern and streamlined design. While the back design remains under wraps, rumors suggest OnePlus might offer a variant with a ceramic back, though this has not been confirmed.

More about OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal bold design changes, enhanced performance, and camera tweaks ahead of launch

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus Ace 5 aka OnePlus 13R: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to leaked details, the OnePlus Ace 5 is set to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This setup should offer a smooth viewing experience for activities like gaming, video streaming, and app navigation. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which has been specially optimised by OnePlus to deliver improved gaming performance, power efficiency, and heat management, putting it on par with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Ace 5 is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring a fluid user experience.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch nears: These 5 big upgrades are confirmed

The phone is also likely to pack a substantial 6,000mAh battery, which should offer impressive battery life, supported by 100W fast charging technology. This feature mirrors the fast-charging capabilities found in the OnePlus 12R.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Ace 5 is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup. The main camera may include a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, a 16MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The device could also run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and include features like an IR blaster and the signature alert slider.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 blast kills one in Maharashtra, Nothing under scrutiny over…

In addition to the OnePlus Ace 5, there have been rumours of a mini version of the device, which may also be launched. Whether this version will be available in India remains to be seen. OnePlus is also rumoured to be preparing a Pro model, which could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and an enhanced camera system, including a 2x telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities.