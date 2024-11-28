OnePlus 13R Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP triple camera and other key specs leaked online- Details

The OnePlus Ace 5, expected to launch in China next month, will debut globally as the OnePlus 13R, with key specifications and price details leaked online.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 18:07 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R) key specification leaked online ahead of the upcoming launch event. (OnePlus )

OnePlus is set to introduce the Ace 5 in China next month, followed by a global release in markets such as India. The international variant is expected to be marketed as the OnePlus 13R, following the pattern seen with earlier models. For example, the OnePlus 12R was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, and the upcoming model is anticipated to follow suit with similar features in both Chinese and global markets.

OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Recent leaks have provided insight into the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5, also known as the OnePlus 13R. According to the leaks, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is a notable upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the OnePlus 12R. This aligns with OnePlus' trend of incorporating last year's flagship chipset in their R-series models while reserving the latest processors for their premium phones.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: 4 major changes Apple is likely to introduce in 2025

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to be equipped with a 6,300mAh battery, supporting 100W fast charging. OnePlus has consistently bundled chargers in the box for its devices, and this model will likely follow that tradition. The phone is also rumored to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display and a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16: Which latest flagship is the right choice?

OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): Launch date and Price (Expected)

As the OnePlus 13R, the device will likely maintain a competitive price point. The OnePlus 12R launched at Rs. 39,999, so the next iteration is expected to be priced under Rs. 45,000 in India. However, OnePlus China President Louis Lee hinted on social media that the Ace 5 could see a slight price increase due to rising component costs. It remains to be seen whether this will affect the price of the OnePlus 13R when it debuts globally in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 18:07 IST
