OnePlus 13R tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC: Here what’s coming

OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in the Chinese market in the coming days. Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been making headlines due to several leaks and rumours circulating. Now, as the launch nears, tipsters have also started to shed light on the new-generation R-series model, which will likely debut next year in India. Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus 13R. While we had an idea of what is expected to be announced for the OnePlus 13, leaks about 13R were slim until now. Know what the OnePlus 13R has to offer.

Also read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…

More about OnePlus 13R OnePlus 13R 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size See full Specifications

OnePlus 13R specifications (expected)

In India, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R make their debut on the same day, however, the R-series smartphone is announced in the mid-range smartphone segment. According to a recent leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority), the OnePlus 13R is expected to come with a significant upgrade in the mid-range smartphone category. According to the post, the device name was revealed, however, it was pointed towards the OnePlus Ace 5 series ( rebranded as the OnePlus R-series).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

Now, the tipster highlighted that the smartphone will likely feature a 1.5K BOE 2x pure straight display. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset along with a 6000mAh battery. Additionally, the OnePlus 13R will likely get camera upgrades with a Sony IMX906 main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung JN1 sensor.

However, it's highly unlikely, for OnePlus 13R to be powered by the latest flagship chipset. Over the years, OnePlus has always included one generation old flagship chips, for instance, the OnePlus 12R was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phone to launch on October 30- All details

Well, the launch is still a few months away, which means we will have to wait to confirm what OnePlus has planned for its new generation of flagship smartphones. In the coming weeks, we may also get to know more about the OnePlus 13R via leaks and rumours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!