OnePlus 13R tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC: Here what’s coming

OnePlus 13R leaks specification showcases a major upgrade in the mid-range smartphone segment, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

OnePlus 13R tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC: Here what’s coming
OnePlus 13R specs tipped ahead 2025 launch, check details. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in the Chinese market in the coming days. Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been making headlines due to several leaks and rumours circulating. Now, as the launch nears, tipsters have also started to shed light on the new-generation R-series model, which will likely debut next year in India. Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus 13R. While we had an idea of what is expected to be announced for the OnePlus 13, leaks about 13R were slim until now. Know what the OnePlus 13R has to offer.

OnePlus 13R specifications (expected) 

In India, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R make their debut on the same day, however, the R-series smartphone is announced in the mid-range smartphone segment. According to a recent leak by  Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority), the OnePlus 13R is expected to come with a significant upgrade in the mid-range smartphone category. According to the post, the device name was revealed, however, it was pointed towards the OnePlus Ace 5 series ( rebranded as the OnePlus R-series). 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, the tipster highlighted that the smartphone will likely feature a 1.5K BOE 2x pure straight display. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset along with a 6000mAh battery. Additionally, the OnePlus 13R will likely get camera upgrades with a Sony IMX906 main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung JN1 sensor.

However, it's highly unlikely, for OnePlus 13R to be powered by the latest flagship chipset. Over the years, OnePlus has always included one generation old flagship chips, for instance, the OnePlus 12R was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Well, the launch is still a few months away, which means we will have to wait to confirm what OnePlus has planned for its new generation of flagship smartphones. In the coming weeks, we may also get to know more about the OnePlus 13R via leaks and rumours. 

iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here's when pixel phones may get big google update samsung's most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
