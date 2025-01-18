OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.50000

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Know which smartphone to buy to experience flagship-like features under Rs.50000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 18 2025, 09:59 IST
OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.50000
OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: In search of a flagship-like mid-range smartphone under Rs.50000? Then, we have found you the right devices which compete neck to neck when it comes to performance, features, camera, and others. OnePlus 13R recently made its debut in India and just two days after the launch, Oppo introduced its new-generation Reno series with some eye-catching features but under a similar price range. The OnePlus 13R and Oppo Reno 13 Pro, both offer premium features at competitive prices. Therefore, let's break out their features in this detailed comparison.

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Price

The OnePlus 13R comes at a starting price of Rs.42999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is slightly higher in price with Rs.49999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, the OnePlus 13R also comes with 16GB + 512GB storage at Rs.49999, whereas, Oppo offers a 12GB + 512GB storage option at Rs. 54999.

Also Read

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Design and display

The OnePlus 13R and Oppo Reno 13 Pro both come in a very distinctive design, however, both are following the recent trend of flat screens and curved edges. The OnePlus 13R feature an aluminium frame with a circular camera module, whereas, the Reno 13 Pro comes with vertically-placed camera sensors.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the OnePlus 13R features a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch micro-curved display with a similar 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness.

Also Read

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro Performance and battery

The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with Adreno 830, offering flagship performance and ease in multitasking. Additionally, it also comes with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13R is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Whereas, the Reno 13 Pro comes with a 5800mAh battery.

Also Read

OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Camera

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 09:00 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.50000
