OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 13T, in China this April. This announcement follows an earlier teaser from a company executive, generating anticipation for the device. Marketed as a "Small-Screen Powerhouse," the smartphone is expected to deliver high performance, though its full specifications remain undisclosed.

While OnePlus has not shared details about a global launch, speculation suggests the OnePlus 13T could arrive in India by May or June if the company decides to introduce it beyond China. However, there is no official confirmation regarding its availability outside its home market.

OnePlus 13T: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Leaks indicate that the OnePlus 13T may feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An Action Button, similar to the one rumored for upcoming Apple iPhones, could be among its notable design elements.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, positioning it as the most affordable device equipped with this processor. The design might take cues from the iPhone 16, particularly in terms of rear aesthetics. While some sources suggest a vertical dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped housing, others hint at a horizontal layout.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13T is likely to feature a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Battery capacity is rumored to be 6,000mAh, with support for 80W fast charging. The device is expected to run on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13T: Pricing and Availability (Expected)

If reports are accurate, the OnePlus 13T may be priced lower than the Realme GT 7 Pro Arching Edition, currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone at 3,099 Yuan (approximately ₹36,615).

Since OnePlus has not confirmed all the details, it is advisable to wait for official announcements. More information on pricing, availability, and specifications is expected as the launch date approaches.