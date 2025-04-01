OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 13T launch in China this April. The smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, OLED display, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 14:08 IST
OnePlus 13T
OnePlus has confirmed the April launch of its new OnePlus 13T smartphone in China. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 13T, in China this April. This announcement follows an earlier teaser from a company executive, generating anticipation for the device. Marketed as a "Small-Screen Powerhouse," the smartphone is expected to deliver high performance, though its full specifications remain undisclosed.

While OnePlus has not shared details about a global launch, speculation suggests the OnePlus 13T could arrive in India by May or June if the company decides to introduce it beyond China. However, there is no official confirmation regarding its availability outside its home market.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
OnePlus 13R
  • Astral Trail
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹42,998Original price:₹44,999
Buy now
4% OFF
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹76,998Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
9% OFF
OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹29,998Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,990
Check details

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus 13T: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Leaks indicate that the OnePlus 13T may feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An Action Button, similar to the one rumored for upcoming Apple iPhones, could be among its notable design elements.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, positioning it as the most affordable device equipped with this processor. The design might take cues from the iPhone 16, particularly in terms of rear aesthetics. While some sources suggest a vertical dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped housing, others hint at a horizontal layout.

Also read: Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here's what to expect

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13T is likely to feature a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Battery capacity is rumored to be 6,000mAh, with support for 80W fast charging. The device is expected to run on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13T: Pricing and Availability (Expected)

If reports are accurate, the OnePlus 13T may be priced lower than the Realme GT 7 Pro Arching Edition, currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone at 3,099 Yuan (approximately 36,615).

Also read: Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

Since OnePlus has not confirmed all the details, it is advisable to wait for official announcements. More information on pricing, availability, and specifications is expected as the launch date approaches.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 14:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss
Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more
Nintendo Direct March 2025

New games, features, and surprises: Everything Nintendo revealed at March 2025 Direct event
GTA 5 Enhanced PC NaturalVision mod

GTA 5 Enhanced PC to get NaturalVision evolved mod with ray tracing and visual upgrades soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets