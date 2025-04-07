OnePlus 13T set to launch with new customisable button and flat display ahead of launch - Details

OnePlus is set to unveil the 13T with a fresh design, featuring a customisable button and a flat display. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 14:54 IST
OnePlus 13T is set to launch soon with a new customisable button and updated design features. (OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship, the OnePlus 13T, expected to debut in China this April. The company has been gradually unveiling details about this highly anticipated device, with the latest insights coming directly from Li Jie, the president of OnePlus China.

A recent post on Weibo by Jie sheds light on a major design change for the 13T, which has revealed both the display setup and an exciting new feature: a customisable button replacing the iconic Alert Slider, Gizmochina reported.

Also read: Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Li Jie's recent announcement highlights the arrival of a new physical shortcut key on the OnePlus 13T, located on the left edge of the device. This button will take over the traditional function of the Alert Slider, managing the phone's silent, vibrate, and ring modes. However, it won't stop there. The button will also be customisable, allowing users to assign different functions for quick access. Jie teased additional details about a unique and playful feature linked to this button, promising more information in the coming days.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

OnePlus 13T: Design (Leaked)

A leaked image shared by tipster Debayan Roy on X offers a sneak peek at the OnePlus 13T's design. The image suggests a premium construction with a glass back and a metal frame featuring flat edges. Additionally, the dual rear camera setup is housed within a metallic camera island, giving the phone a sleek and modern appearance.

Also read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech' set to launch in India on April 18 - Details

OnePlus 13T: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display, offering 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is also rumoured to pack a large 6,200mAh battery, with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13T is tipped to sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The phone will run on Android 15 OS, bringing the latest software enhancements.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 14:54 IST
