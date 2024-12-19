OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro colour options, launch date and other key details officially revealed- All details

OnePlus has revealed the launch date, configurations, and colour options for its upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series. Here’s what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 13:22 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Series
OnePlus is set to unveil its highly anticipated OnePlus Ace 5 series in China on December 26. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed the official launch date for its upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series, set for December 26 in China. This announcement follows the brand's global confirmation of the OnePlus 13R series, which will debut internationally on January 7. The Ace 5 series will include two models: the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. It is anticipated that the OnePlus Ace 5 will be a slightly more affordable variant of the OnePlus 13R, while the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might remain exclusive to China, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series: Colour Variants and Configuration (Confirmed)

The brand has also disclosed the configuration options and colour variants for the Ace 5 series. The devices will be available in five different storage configurations: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The Ace 5 will be offered in three colour options: Gravitational Titanium, Full Speed Black, and Celestial Porcelain. Meanwhile, the Ace 5 Pro will come in Moon White Porcelain, Submarine Black, and Starry Purple. It appears that the Porcelain models will feature ceramic back panels, while the other colours may feature a glass back.

Also read: OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Ace 5 Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to share several features. Both models will sport a 6.78-inch flat BOE X2 LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner. Both phones will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and will include an IR blaster, an alert slider, dual speakers, and a metal middle frame.

Also read: OnePlus 13 India launch date announced: Know what's coming in January 2025

For selfies, both devices will likely include a 16MP front camera. On the rear, the Ace 5 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

Also read: Google is removing the ‘Share Apps' feature on the Play Store—but there is an alternative

Performance-wise, the OnePlus Ace 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with a 6,400mAh battery and 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6,100mAh battery, and 100W rapid charging support.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 13:22 IST
