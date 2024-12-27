OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro launched: Here’s everything you need to know

OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro launched in China with flagship Snapdragon chips, Know what the smartphones have to offer.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 08:35 IST
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro launched: Here’s everything you need to know
OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro launched with massive battery and first chip-level gaming technology. (OnePlus China)

The OnePlus Ace 5 series was finally launched in China on December 26, 2024, with upgraded specifications and features. The series consists of two models OnePlus Ace 5 which will be globally known as the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, both devices feature the flagship Snapdragon processors, offering powerful performance. While the OnePlus Ace series model is limited to the Chinese market, the base model, Ace 5 makes a global debut with a few specifications changes. Therefore, know what the new OnePlus Ace 5 series has in store for the users.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro features and specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro features a 6.78-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness.  Both devices come with  OPPO Crystal Shield Glass protection. The OnePlus Ace 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whereas, the Ace 5 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Both models offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB and 1TB storage options. 

The Pro models have received some new noteworthy features with Fengchi Gaming Core which is said to be the industry's first chip-level gaming technology. It also features 9925mm² VC cooling technology, offering improved thermal management. For photography, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B macro lens. 

Lastly, the OnePlus Ace 5 is backed by a  6,400mAh, whereas, the Pro model features a 6,100mAh battery. Both devices feature glacier battery technology, offering efficient power management and lasting battery life.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro price

The OnePlus Ace 5 was launched in China at a starting price of 2,299 (approx Rs. 26900) yuan for the 12 GB+256 GB variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro was launched with a price of 3,399 yuan ( approx Rs.39700) for the base variant (12 GB+256GB). Now, the Ace 5 will be launched in the global market on January 7, 2025, as the OnePlus 13R.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 08:35 IST
