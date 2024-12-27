OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro launched: Here’s everything you need to know

The OnePlus Ace 5 series was finally launched in China on December 26, 2024, with upgraded specifications and features. The series consists of two models OnePlus Ace 5 which will be globally known as the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, both devices feature the flagship Snapdragon processors, offering powerful performance. While the OnePlus Ace series model is limited to the Chinese market, the base model, Ace 5 makes a global debut with a few specifications changes. Therefore, know what the new OnePlus Ace 5 series has in store for the users.

Also read: OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro colour options, launch date and other key details officially revealed- All details

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro features and specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro features a 6.78-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Both devices come with OPPO Crystal Shield Glass protection. The OnePlus Ace 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whereas, the Ace 5 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Both models offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Pro models have received some new noteworthy features with Fengchi Gaming Core which is said to be the industry's first chip-level gaming technology. It also features 9925mm² VC cooling technology, offering improved thermal management. For photography, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B macro lens.

Also read: OnePlus 13R key specs, India launch date confirmed; OnePlus Buds Pro 3 new colour revealed- Details

Lastly, the OnePlus Ace 5 is backed by a 6,400mAh, whereas, the Pro model features a 6,100mAh battery. Both devices feature glacier battery technology, offering efficient power management and lasting battery life.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro price

The OnePlus Ace 5 was launched in China at a starting price of 2,299 (approx Rs. 26900) yuan for the 12 GB+256 GB variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro was launched with a price of 3,399 yuan ( approx Rs.39700) for the base variant (12 GB+256GB). Now, the Ace 5 will be launched in the global market on January 7, 2025, as the OnePlus 13R.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!