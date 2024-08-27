OnePlus Ace 5 series specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, battery, design and more

OnePlus is expected to launch the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones as a part of the Ace 5 series in the coming months. In the Indian market, the smartphone series is expected to launch as the OnePlus 13. Ahead of the launch, details and specifications of the upcoming phones have been shared by 91Mobile, based on the leaked design. Here is what you can expect from the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones.

According to a tipster DigitalChatStation, the smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which has not been launched yet. It is believed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might showcase a striking difference in performance if compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the tipster also revealed that the upcoming smartphone might pack a 1.5K resolution BOE X2 panel on the front.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphone expected specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is likely to have a flat front and a metal frame. The smartphone might feature a glass or ceramic metal body. It is expected that the smartphone may feature a chamfered rear joint and metal frame. Further, as per the tipster, the smartphone might come with a square-shaped tough ID. As the leak didn't specify the ID, it is expected to be a fingerprint ID scanner or some other ID.

OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone expected specifications

Talking about the rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone, it is expected that it may feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO display. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor just like its predecessor. The smartphone will likely come equipped with a 6,200mAh battery alongside 100W charging support. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to feature a 50 MP triple camera setup on the back.

It is believed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone might be renamed as the OnePlus 13R and the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro model may be renamed as the OnePlus 13T when launching in markets other than China.

