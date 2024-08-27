 OnePlus Ace 5 series specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, battery, design and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Ace 5 series specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, battery, design and more

The OnePlus Ace 5 series consisting of the OnerPlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones is expected to launch in the last months of this year. The specifications and design of the upcoming smartphones have leaked online. Here is a look at everything you can expect.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 13:45 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch- Know all about this flagship smartphone
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might be equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 8 processor. (Oneplus)

OnePlus is expected to launch the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones as a part of the Ace 5 series in the coming months. In the Indian market, the smartphone series is expected to launch as the OnePlus 13. Ahead of the launch, details and specifications of the upcoming phones have been shared by 91Mobile, based on the leaked design. Here is what you can expect from the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphones.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro models to use telephoto lens from LG: Here's everything you need to know

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4
  • Obsidian Midnight
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹29,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
OnePlus Open
  • Emerald Dusk
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹139,999
Buy now

According to a tipster DigitalChatStation, the smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which has not been launched yet. It is believed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might showcase a striking difference in performance if compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the tipster also revealed that the upcoming smartphone might pack a 1.5K resolution BOE X2 panel on the front. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Honor Magic V3 with Google AI features teased ahead of launch- Know what's coming

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro smartphone expected specifications

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is likely to have a flat front and a metal frame. The smartphone might feature a glass or ceramic metal body. It is expected that the smartphone may feature a chamfered rear joint and metal frame. Further, as per the tipster, the smartphone might come with a square-shaped tough ID. As the leak didn't specify the ID, it is expected to be a fingerprint ID scanner or some other ID.  

Also Read: Mumbai man loses Rs. 9000000 to ‘fake' WhatsApp group: How it happened and tips to protect yourself

OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone expected specifications

Talking about the rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone, it is expected that it may feature a  6.78-inch 8T LTPO display. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor just like its predecessor. The smartphone will likely come equipped with a 6,200mAh battery alongside 100W charging support. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to feature a 50 MP triple camera setup on the back.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption 2: 7 most challenging and toughest achievements to unlock

It is believed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone might be renamed as the OnePlus 13R and the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 Pro model may be renamed as the OnePlus 13T when launching in markets other than China.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 13:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… oneplus reportedly asking 42,000 to repair phone that costs 38,700 now samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch vivo t3 pro 5g launching in india on august 27: check out confirmed specs, features, and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo f27 5g vs motorola edge 50 fusion: know which smartphone to consider under rs.25000 iqoo z9s pro vs nothing phone 2a: know which mid-range smartphone is better
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Ace 5 series specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, battery, design and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets