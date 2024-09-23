 OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals | Mobile News

OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals

Looking for great deals this Diwali? OnePlus announces its 2024 sale, featuring discounts on popular smartphones, tablets, and accessories.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 12:41 IST
Icon
OnePlus Nord 4, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Motorola Edge 50, and other top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
1/5 OnePlus Nord 4: This is a newly launched metal body smartphone with impressive performance capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus Nord 4 was announced at a starting price of Rs.29999, making it a good choice under the given price range.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Nothing announced a “Plus” variant of the Phone 2a smartphone with upgraded features and advanced capabilities. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This smartphone is ideal for gaming and multitasking capabilities priced at just Rs.27999.   (Nothing)
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
3/5 Motorola Edge 50: The next best gaming smartphone in the list we have is the Motorola Edge 50 which is a sibling to the smartphones announced in the Edge 50 series. The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users can easily play HDR graphics games on this deceive without any hassle. The Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs.27999. (Motorola)
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
4/5 Poco F6: Another powerful and gaming-centric smartphone is the Poco F6 which was announced earlier this year. The Poco F6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, making it the first smartphone in India to feature this chipset. The smartphone is capable of handling demanding tasks including graphic-centric games. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs.29999.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
5/5 Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G:  The next smartphone in the list we have is the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G is an impressive performance and gaming-centric smartphone. The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 24999 (Infinix/ X)
OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale
icon View all Images
OnePlus announces Diwali 2024 sale with discounts on smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and watches across multiple platforms. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced its Diwali 2024 sale, coinciding with the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale will offer discounts on various products, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Shoppers can look forward to purchasing discounted items across several platforms, starting on September 26th, 2024. 

OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: Sale Dates and Availability

The OnePlus Diwali sale will be available on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and other retail platforms such as Bajaj Electronics, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma. This sale coincides with the early access to Amazon's Great Indian Festival for Prime subscribers, which also begins on September 26th, ahead of its public launch on September 27th. 

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,998
Buy now
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be available at 69999 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- Should you buy?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Diwali Sale Offers: Products on Discounts

OnePlus will offer discounts on a wide range of products during the Diwali sale. Items on sale include the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE4, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite smartphones. In addition to phones, the sale covers the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3. The company will also provide further discounts through bank offers, coupons, and student discounts. Red Cable Club members and those purchasing from the official website can access exclusive deals on selected products. 

Also read: Google Pixel 8 at just 32,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it

Special Offers for Buyers

In terms of offers, buyers of the OnePlus 12 will receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at no extra cost. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE4 will get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R for free. For those buying the OnePlus CE4 Lite, a complimentary pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds will be included. Additionally, OnePlus Open buyers will receive a OnePlus Watch 2, while OnePlus Pad Go purchasers will get a folio case for free. 

Also read: Huawei Mate XT, world's first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here's everything we know so far

As part of the sale, those purchasing the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R can avail of an additional discount on the OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 12:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind iphone se 4 launch: worth the wait or should you buy iphone 15 in flipkart's big billion days sale? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know iphone 16 sale: how to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo t3 ultra review: an all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone think online deals are dead? i got a xiaomi 14 for 36,000 and swapped it for pixel 9 pro xl motorola razr 50 vs razr 50 ultra: which foldable smartphone you should buy iphone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins india and china: report
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry
GTA 6

GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments
Red Dead Redemption 2: Fan crafts stunning 3D wall map of iconic town Valentine

Red Dead Redemption 2: Fan crafts stunning 3D wall map of iconic town Valentine
Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets