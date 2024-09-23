OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals

OnePlus has announced its Diwali 2024 sale, coinciding with the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale will offer discounts on various products, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Shoppers can look forward to purchasing discounted items across several platforms, starting on September 26th, 2024.

OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: Sale Dates and Availability

The OnePlus Diwali sale will be available on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and other retail platforms such as Bajaj Electronics, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma. This sale coincides with the early access to Amazon's Great Indian Festival for Prime subscribers, which also begins on September 26th, ahead of its public launch on September 27th.

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to be available at ₹69999 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- Should you buy?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus Diwali Sale Offers: Products on Discounts

OnePlus will offer discounts on a wide range of products during the Diwali sale. Items on sale include the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE4, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite smartphones. In addition to phones, the sale covers the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3. The company will also provide further discounts through bank offers, coupons, and student discounts. Red Cable Club members and those purchasing from the official website can access exclusive deals on selected products.

Also read: Google Pixel 8 at just ₹32,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it

Special Offers for Buyers

In terms of offers, buyers of the OnePlus 12 will receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at no extra cost. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE4 will get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R for free. For those buying the OnePlus CE4 Lite, a complimentary pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds will be included. Additionally, OnePlus Open buyers will receive a OnePlus Watch 2, while OnePlus Pad Go purchasers will get a folio case for free.

Also read: Huawei Mate XT, world's first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here's everything we know so far

As part of the sale, those purchasing the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R can avail of an additional discount on the OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3.