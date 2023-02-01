OnePlus flagship smartphone 2023 set for launch on Feb. 7; here is what to expect

Global technology brand OnePlus is looking to redefine the flagship smartphone experience with their latest flagship offering, the OnePlus 11 5G.

A high-performance smartphone is expected to deliver excellence on every count, from photography, multitasking, gaming to design. And, when this smartphone is a flagship model, the expectation level only goes a few notches higher as flagships are expected to give you the very best technology.

And OnePlus is looking to redefine the flagship smartphone experience with its latest flagship offering, the OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus smartphones' focus is on fast and smooth performance and a powerful design backed by an industry-first Hasselblad camera system. This smartphone is expected to keep the focus on key aspects including, performance, camera and gaming.

The OnePlus 11 5G will be unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch event being held in Delhi NCR on February 7, where the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro too will also be launched.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The OnePlus 11 5G is for all those who do a lot of multi-tasking and want the highest levels of productivity from their smartphones. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which will offer faster CPU (35% improvement) and GPU (25% improvement) speeds. It is also expected to come with improved power efficiency to support these high specs.

The OnePlus 11 5G is expected to have 16 GB RAM and an advanced RAM management system for a better performance. And to make the experience more immersive even in the middle of a game, reported features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are expected to come in handy.

Expectations are that the cameras will be easy to handle for people with even little to no photography or videography experience. This smartphone is expected to pack the Hasselblad camera technology for videography and photography. It also is likely to have a highly-advanced triple camera system which will record and even enhance images.

The OnePlus 11 5G is expected to feature a custom-built IMX890 50 MP main sensor, IMX709 32 MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48 MP ultra-wide camera. In addition, features like a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identification will provide sharp, clear photos.

The smartphone will be unveiled in India at the Cloud 11 event along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. To find out more, click here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio