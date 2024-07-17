 OnePlus Nord 4 launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at Rs.29999: Check specs, AI features and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord 4 launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at Rs.29999: Check specs, AI features and more

OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India at a starting price of Rs.29999. Know what the new generation Nord-series smartphone has in store for users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jul 17 2024
OnePlus Nord 4 launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at Rs.29999: Check specs, AI features and more
OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India with a new design and upgrades, check details. (OnePlus)

After months of speculation, the OnePlus Nord 4 was announced at the “Summer Launch Event” in Milan. The launch event unveiled the new generation of Nord smartphones and announced several other devices such as the OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro,  and Pad 2. Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has been teasing the Nord 4 by showcasing its new metal-finish design and announcing that the smartphone will offer 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates. Know what the OnePlus Nord 4 has in store for the users. 

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 4 features a new dual-tone design and a new camera module, making the smartphone look premium in the mid-range segment. It features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2150nits of peak brightness. Under the hood., Nord 4 features an octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. To smooth gaming, the smartphone also features an X-axis linear motor and it has also received a TUV SUD Fluency 72 Month A rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 4 features a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP Sony ultra wide-angle camera. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus claims that the battery can last up to 1600 charging cycles. 

Apart from specifications, the OnePlus Nord 4 also offers several AI features such as  AI Audio Summary, AI Note Summary, AI Text Translate, and more. 

OnePlus Nord 4 price and availability

The Nord 4 comes in three colour options: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight. The OnePlus Nord 4 was announced with a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in two more storage options: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB, priced at Rs. 32999 and Rs. 35999 respectively. The smartphone will be available to pre-order from July 20 at OnePlus online store, Amazon India and retail stores. The official sale of the new Nord-series smartphone will begin on August 4.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 07:54 IST
