OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2 Pro, Buds 3 Pro, and more launching on July 16- All details

Earlier, OnePlus revealed that it's hosting a Summer launch event on July 16, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Now, the company has been teasing a number of products to be launched during the event by making several posts on the micro-blogging platform X. However, tipsters have speculated that OnePlus will be launching several products including OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2 Pro, Buds 3 Pro, and more items in the event. Know what's coming ahead of the OnePlus Summer launch event.

OnePlus Summer launch event: Expected hardware launches

Earlier, it was rumoured that OnePlus has several products lined up for the upcoming Summer launch event which is taking place on July 16. Based on leaks and rumours, it was expected that the product launch might include OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R. Now, in a sceptic X post, OnePlus has confirmed what products are to be announced at the launch event. However, in the later X post, the company unveiled the product lineup confirming all the speculations.

While people have been waiting for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4, several leaks have confirmed what the company is expected to announce. Check out the leaked specs of Nord 4 ahead of the official launch.

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specs

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a completely new design with metal glass, dual rear camera setup and a new camera module. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely provide an improved brightness of 2150 nits. For performance, the Nord 4 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, but the storage variant is yet to be announced. For lasting battery life, the smartphone may include a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Alongside, the OnePlus Nord 4, the company will also announce the OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 2R with upgraded specs and features. However, we must wait for the official release to know what OnePlus has in store for the users.

