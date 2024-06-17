OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite may launch on June 18: Check out specs, features, price and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to debut tomorrow, June 18 with upgraded specs and features, know what’s coming ahead of launch.
OnePlus has been teasing a smartphone launch for June 18, 2024. While the company is yet to reveal the moniker's name, but the rumours claim that it's going to be the Nord CE 4 Lite. Several leaks suggest that it's the rebranded version of Oppo K12x based on the specifications and features. The company recently announced the Nord CE 4 and it is yet to reveal the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite. Know what OnePlus has planned for its affordable version of the Nord series.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch
OnePlus shared a post on X teasing a smartphone release for June 18 at 7 PM. However, the company did not reveal the smartphone's name. Several users on the platform speculate that the device would be the Nord CE 4 Lite as several leaks regarding the smartphone have been circulating.
Based on previous rumours and leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will make its debut this month, whereas the Nord 4 will be announced next month in July. Therefore, this rumour backs the claims about the Nord CE 4 Lite launch on June 18. Know more about the upcoming smartphone.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specs
According to rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor or its rebranded version Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The upcoming Nord CE 4 Lite will likely offer 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.
For photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a dual camera setup which may likely feature a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
More about the smartphone such as price and features are expected to be revealed tomorrow, June 18 at 7 PM IST.
