OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus' latest Nord series device, has been launched in India. Here are the price details and everything you need to know about it.
OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, which is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite. This entry-level Nord device is joined by the OnePlus Nord CE4 and will be joined by the OnePlus Nord 4 when it launches shortly, in the series. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, comes with a bright 2,100 nits AMOLED panel, Aqua Touch technology, and a large 5500 mAh battery.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Price and Availability in India
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, with the 8GB + 256GB model costing ₹22,999. It is available in three finishes: Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange (available later).
The device will be sold on Amazon, the OnePlus online store (OnePlus.in), the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Stores, and other retail partners like Reliance Digital and Croma. It will be available starting June 27 at 12 PM.
To make the deal sweeter, buyers can avail an instant ₹1,000 discount with ICICI or OneCard Credit Cards. Additionally, students can get an extra ₹250 off when purchasing through OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Specifications and Features
Display: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a maximum brightness of 2100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says that this display offers improved illumination, color uniformity, viewing angles, and lifespan compared to the Nord CE3 Lite's LCD panel. It also features Aqua Touch technology, allowing usage even when the screen is wet.
Processor and Memory: The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.
Camera: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite includes a 50MP main wide camera (LYTIA 600) supported by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.
Battery: It gets a large 5500 mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims that this battery cell is designed to retain optimal capacity until 1,600 charge cycles.
Operating System: It runs on Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14.
More Features: The device includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio and dual stereo speakers.
