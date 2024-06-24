OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, which is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite. This entry-level Nord device is joined by the OnePlus Nord CE4 and will be joined by the OnePlus Nord 4 when it launches shortly, in the series. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, comes with a bright 2,100 nits AMOLED panel, Aqua Touch technology, and a large 5500 mAh battery.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android

You may be interested in OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF OnePlus Open Emerald Dusk

Emerald Dusk 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Pastel Lime

Pastel Lime 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Price and Availability in India

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, with the 8GB + 256GB model costing ₹22,999. It is available in three finishes: Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange (available later).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The device will be sold on Amazon, the OnePlus online store (OnePlus.in), the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Stores, and other retail partners like Reliance Digital and Croma. It will be available starting June 27 at 12 PM.

To make the deal sweeter, buyers can avail an instant ₹1,000 discount with ICICI or OneCard Credit Cards. Additionally, students can get an extra ₹250 off when purchasing through OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Specifications and Features

Display: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a maximum brightness of 2100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says that this display offers improved illumination, color uniformity, viewing angles, and lifespan compared to the Nord CE3 Lite's LCD panel. It also features Aqua Touch technology, allowing usage even when the screen is wet.

Processor and Memory: The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Camera: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite includes a 50MP main wide camera (LYTIA 600) supported by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.

Battery: It gets a large 5500 mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims that this battery cell is designed to retain optimal capacity until 1,600 charge cycles.

Operating System: It runs on Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14.

More Features: The device includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio and dual stereo speakers.