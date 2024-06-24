 OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus' latest Nord series device, has been launched in India. Here are the price details and everything you need to know about it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 21:27 IST
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is going to be available from June 27.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is going to be available from June 27. (OnePlus)

OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, which is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite. This entry-level Nord device is joined by the OnePlus Nord CE4 and will be joined by the OnePlus Nord 4 when it launches shortly, in the series. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, comes with a bright 2,100 nits AMOLED panel, Aqua Touch technology, and a large 5500 mAh battery.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android

You may be interested in

OnePlus 12
  • Silver
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,998
Buy now
7% OFF
OnePlus Open
  • Emerald Dusk
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹139,999₹149,999
Buy now
20% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
  • Pastel Lime
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹24,999
Buy now

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Price and Availability in India

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced at 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, with the 8GB + 256GB model costing 22,999. It is available in three finishes: Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange (available later).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The device will be sold on Amazon, the OnePlus online store (OnePlus.in), the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Stores, and other retail partners like Reliance Digital and Croma. It will be available starting June 27 at 12 PM.

To make the deal sweeter, buyers can avail an instant 1,000 discount with ICICI or OneCard Credit Cards. Additionally, students can get an extra 250 off when purchasing through OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12: Camera, display, processor, price and more specs compared

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Specifications and Features

Display: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a maximum brightness of 2100 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says that this display offers improved illumination, color uniformity, viewing angles, and lifespan compared to the Nord CE3 Lite's LCD panel. It also features Aqua Touch technology, allowing usage even when the screen is wet.

Processor and Memory: The device is powered by the Snapdragon 695, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Camera: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite includes a 50MP main wide camera (LYTIA 600) supported by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.

Battery: It gets a large 5500 mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims that this battery cell is designed to retain optimal capacity until 1,600 charge cycles.

Operating System: It runs on Oxygen OS 14, based on Android 14.

More Features: The device includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio and dual stereo speakers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 21:27 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI

GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 file size speculations: Fans predict between 200 GB and 750 GB ahead of 2025 release
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch update: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets