OnePlus offering free display replacement to these users in India, check details here

Over the past few years, several smartphone users across brands have been reporting the green line issue on AMOLED displays. This issue was usually reported after a major software update, leaving users in a panic zone about what to do next. While smartphone brands charge a hefty amount of money for display replacement, OnePlus is now offering free display replacements and a lifetime display warranty to its customers to prevent the green line problem. Know more about what OnePlus is offering.

OnePlus free display replacement

An X user who goes by the name Starcommander, posted that the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership program in India offers several benefits to users including a lifetime display warranty. The company claims to offer a Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade in which OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users are eligible for a free display replacement. To confirm the claims Android Authority reported that OnePlus shared its new “Free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative.” This initiative focuses on three customer care services that include Comprehensive Diagnostics, Screen Upgrades and Replacements, and Deep Cleaning Services, and all of these services are free.

However, these services will only apply to OnePlus smartphones which are not available for sale anymore. Therefore, OnePlus has collaborated with several suppliers to provide users with new and advanced display technology that will “enhance the screen's resilience to moisture and environmental conditions.” As of now, these benefits are only available in India and the company plans to expand the initiative to the US as well in the near future. Also, it's unsure if the currently selling OnePlus flagships will get similar benefits. Note that you have to become a Red Cable Club member to avail these free services.

What is the OnePlus Red Cable Club membership and how to enrol?

The Red Cable Club program is OnePlus's lifetime free membership program which users can take part once they have a company device. They simply have to create a OnePlus account and link their phone. Once, is successfully linked users can enjoy Red Cable Club membership benefits.

