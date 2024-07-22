OnePlus Open 2 may come with 6000mAh battery, may give tough fight to Galaxy Z Fold 6- All details

For the past few years, smartphone companies around the globe have been experimenting with foldable smartphones to bring something better than the Samsung foldable to the market. Over the years, no significant competitor arrived till the OnePlus Open was launched last year with its slim and lightweight design, and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also arrived with several firsts in the Indian market. Now, rumours about the OnePlus Open 2 have started to emerge and it may become a big scare for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, know why.

OnePlus Open 2 to get improved battery life

According to a Weibo-based tipster named Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), Oppo and Vivo have been planning to integrate a 6000mAh battery for their foldable smartphones. This will not only become the largest foldable smartphone, but it will also compete with other flagship phones available in the market. Therefore, with this leak, several users and experts are speculating that OnePlus Open 2 may feature the largest 6000mAh battery that will rival Galaxy Z Fold 6 and other foldable smartphones in the market.

Last year, the OnePlus Open was backed by a 4805mAh battery which was decent considering a foldable smartphone. Now, this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was announced with a 4400mAh battery which still showcases a huge gap between the best foldable devices in the market. However, for OnePlus Open 2, it is too early to make an assumption as the official launch is still months away and during the timeline, several changes and upgrades could occur in the development phase.

Why is battery life a major concern for foldable smartphones?

Foldable smartphones are niched products which are used for multitasking and to access demanding smartphone functionalities. However, over the years, Smartphone companies have integrated smaller battery sizes, making it hard for users to enjoy its features to the fullest.

Larger battery capacity in foldable smartphones will allow users to enjoy the smartphone for longer hours and without any hesitation. As for battery life, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts the biggest battery in the Indian market, while the OnePlus Open holds the second spot. Now, we are looking forward to what the next generation OnePlus Open will offer.

