OnePlus Open Apex Edition launched in India at Rs. 1,49,999: Check what’s new in the special edition phone

After almost one year of the OnePlus Open, the company has launched another variant of the foldable smartphone with some new features. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition includes a new colour variant, greater storage, a security chip, and a Privacy mode. This special variant of the OnePlus Open not only looks fresh but also packs upgraded features which may justify the price of the smartphone. Know what the OnePlus Open Apex Edition has to offer.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition features

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with a new Crimson Shadow colour variant with a maroon finish and comes with a leather back panel. The smartphone has been introduced with one storage variant of 16GB RAM and 1TB internal memory. Additionally, the special variant is also powered by a dedicated security chip for enhanced protection of personal data. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition has a new VIP Mode that blocks access to cameras, microphones, and others for privacy.

OnePlus has also introduced some AI features to the smartphone such as AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout, both for image editing purposes. Rest, the features and specifications of the OnePlus Open remain the same.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover display and a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED main display, both with 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is protected by the Ceramic Guard and the main display has Ultra Thin Glass protection. The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a dual front camera that includes 20MP main and 32MP secondary selfie cameras.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an Adreno 740 GPU. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 and it is backed by a 4805mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition price

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is priced at Rs.1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. In India, the official sale for the new OnePlus Open variant will start from August 10 on the OnePlus official website.

