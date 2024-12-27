OnePlus Open is now available at a huge discount in India: Here’s how to grab this deal

OnePlus is making its first foldable phone more affordable than ever, with a major price drop. Here's everything you need to know about the latest deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 27 2024, 18:00 IST
OnePlus Open
The OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable phone, is now available at a major discount (OnePlus)

The OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable phone, is now available at a significantly lower price. Initially launched in October 2023, the device has received a major price cut of Rs. 40,000, bringing its cost down to under Rs. 1 lakh in India.

OnePlus Open: Discounts and Offer

Currently, the OnePlus Open is listed on Amazon for Rs. 99,999 (approximately $1,169), the lowest price it has ever been offered at. When it was first released, the foldable phone was priced at Rs. 139,999. However, this steep discount is exclusive to Amazon, while the official OnePlus India website still lists the device for its original launch price.

In addition to the discount, Amazon is offering a “Try and Buy” option. This allows users to experience the OnePlus Open at home for just Rs. 149 before deciding to purchase it. This trial lets potential buyers test the device and determine if it suits their needs.

The price cut comes on the heels of another notable discount from OnePlus. The company's flagship 2024 model, the OnePlus 12, also saw a price reduction earlier this week, offering buyers a Rs. 7,000 discount.

OnePlus Open: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Open comes equipped with a 7.8-inch main display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a 6.31-inch cover display. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Its camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and another 48MP ultrawide sensor. There are also two selfie cameras - a 20MP on the main screen and a 32MP on the cover display. For power, the device features a 4,805mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 18:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets